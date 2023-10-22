India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! Glenn Phillips retains strike! Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Working towards his 100 in 1s. He moves onto 99! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Around off, on a length, this is guided past point for one.
39.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! No foot work there. Outside off, shorter, Glenn Phillips throws his hands at it but is beaten.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
38.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Things have gone quiet now for the Kiwis. On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
38.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Quicker and outside off, Glenn Phillips looks to cut but is beaten.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Two is the call and two is what they get! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed wide of long off for two.
38.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Another inside edge! Tossed up outside off, Glenn Phillips looks to drive but it goes off the inside edge on the leg side for one. Not easy to find your timing early on, on this surface.
38.1 overs (0 Run) The googly, on off, defended.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Off the inside edge! Another lucky run for Glenn Phillips! A slower one outside off, this one grips in the surface a touch. Glenn Phillips looks to push at it, it goes off the inside edge down to fine leg for one.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on middle, Daryl Mitchell works it to mid-wicket.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Almost sneaks through! A yorker on middle, Glenn Phillips looks to jam it out, it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Mitchell moves onto 95! Around off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, Daryl Mitchell defends it out.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A good comeback by Kuldeep after going for 7 from the first two balls. The googly to end, on off, Glenn Phillips stays back and blocks it.
36.5 overs (0 Run) THAT IS PLUMB! Latham has been given out LBW but he reviews. It is a waste of a review to be honest! He knows it and is already walking off! OUT! Three reds. Latham takes a review along with him! On middle, this one skids through. Tom Latham misreads the length. He goes back to one he should be playing ahead too. He misses and gets hit on the pad. The finger is raised. A wicket for Kuldeep and this will make him feel a lot better.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Steps out but the length is shortened, this is pushed to mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Mitchell stays back and pushes it through covers for one.
36.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is very clever! Stayed still and just used the pace of the bowler. This is fired down the leg side. Daryl Mitchell just helps it on its way past short fine leg and into the fence. Kuldeep continues to leak runs.
36.1 overs (3 Runs) BYES! Tom Latham is not happy with that call. He wanted it to be a wide. He goes for the paddle sweep, Kuldeep bowls it down the leg side. Tom Latham misses, it goes behind towards third man for three.
35.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not the over Rohit would have been expecting from Bumrah. 10 from it. Full toss on the pads, he gets his line wrong and Daryl Mitchell works it fine on the leg side. This one races away to the fence.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower one on off, Daryl Mitchell plays it back to the bowler.
35.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Daryl Mitchell bangs it short and on middle, this is pulled past mid-wicket. Two taken.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Brilliant yorker! On middle, Daryl Mitchell jams it out.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! If there is one shot which defines Daryl Mitchell, it is this one! Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell shows the full face of the bat and lofts it over mid off. Full extension of the arm.
35.1 overs (0 Run) A slower one to begin with! Blocked.
