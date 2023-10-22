India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
33.5 overs (0 Run) A slower one on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tom Latham is off the mark straightaway! Shorter and around off, this is guided down to third man for one.
Tom Latham walks out to bat!
33.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Straight to the fielder! Shami breaks the stand and Shubman Gill holds onto it. Tha is a wicket India desperately needed as these two were going great guns. This is angled into the pads. Rachin Ravindra flicks. He tries to go over mid-wicket where there is a big gap but ends up hitting it straight down to long on. A top knock from him. End of a brilliant partnership but will this now open the floodgates? India will hope so.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Runs are flowing now! Lucky one but New Zealand will take it. On middle, Rachin Ravindra looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes past Rahul who dives to his left but does not reach it. Bumrah hares after it but opts not to dive in the end. Boundary.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, this is eased through covers for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Takes one now. 6 from this over as well. On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
32.5 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! India have not had a great day in the field! That wicket is what Kuldeep needed. To add sail to the wound, it goes to the boundary. That should have been taken! This is tossed up outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to go over cover but ends up hitting it towards long off. Jasprit Bumrah runs to his left and spills it. It goes to the fence behind. Another life for a Kiwi batter. How costly will this prove?
32.4 overs (0 Run) Really good from Kuldeep Yadav! This is a really fast one from him. Daryl Mitchell looks to play the reverse sweep but misses to get hit near the chest. Extra bounce on that one too.
32.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is worked down to long on for one. There is some turn and grip now.
32.2 overs (0 Run) Steps out but does not get to the pitch of it, it is pushed back to the bowler.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle, this lands and spins away. Rachin Ravindra plays it back to the bowler.
DRINKS! The Kiwis have come back into the game strongly. Infact, they are in a solid position right now but can they take advantage of this? They have two set batters out there and they need to make most of it. India on the other hand, will know if they break this stand, they can get back on top again.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end! Shorter and on off, Daryl Mitchell looks to push at it but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
31.4 overs (1 Run) A short one on middle, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
31.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked down to fine leg for one.
31.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Welcome back into the attack, Mohammed Shami! That was very wristy and very good! With the angle. On middle from around the wicket. Rachin Ravindra whips it over mid-wicket and it races away.
Mohammed Shami is back on!
30.6 overs (1 Run) Goes short this time and on middle, this is pulled through square leg for one. Another big over of Kuldeep. He has gone for 48 in his 5 overs.
30.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long off for one. Again, good sensible batting.
30.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! That is right in the hitting arc for Daryl Mitchell! This is very full and on off, Daryl Mitchell manages to get under it and loft it over the long off fence for a biggie.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Just over! Very well bowled! Slows it up and drags the length back a bit. Rachin Ravindra was beaten in the flight as he steps out, he ends pup chipping it over Kuldeep towards long on for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fires this one on the pads, he may have been expecting another reverse sweep but this is worked through square leg for one.
30.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is well wide outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Some turn and bounce, Ravindra tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Sways it down leg, Ravindra misses his flick.
