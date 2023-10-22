India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
29.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Cheeky from Ravindra. Bowls it on leg, Ravindra paddles it fine for a brace. Excellent running between the wickets.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on off, Mitchell looks to drive it but gets a slightest of the edge. Rahul couldn't gather it behind the sticks as the batters cross. A tough chance though.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it on leg, Ravindra tickles it fine for a single. Good fielding in the deep.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed towards cover for one.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short again. Evaded. End of an eventful over.
28.5 overs (0 Run) A loud shout and up goes the finger! It is reviewed though but looks out! It could be pitching outside leg. Very marginal. NOT OUT! That has pitched outside leg. That is the only thing which could save Rachin Ravindra! Really good review. Excellent from Siraj too! After two short balls. He goes full and fast around leg. Rachin Ravindra misses the flick. He is late in getting his bat down as he might have not been expecting a full one. He though survives.
28.4 overs (2 Runs) Bangs it short, Rachin Ravindra rolls his wrists over it and pulls it wide of fine leg for two.
28.3 overs (0 Run) That is a sharp bumper, Rachin Ravindra looks to pull but misses.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Daryl Mitchell stays back and pushes it down to long on for one.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is pushed to cover.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Hint of turn! On the pads, this one turns back in sharply. It is worked to mid-wicket.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, this is nudged to square leg.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant fielding! Out comes the reverse sweep, Daryl Mitchell intentionally hits the fine on the off side. Siraj runs to his left, dives and saves three for his side.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended.
27.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hits the ropes on the full! Steps out nicely, he does not get to the pitch of it but still goes ahead with the shot. The good thing there was, he hit it straight and it hits the ropes on the full.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Daryl Mitchell now! Top knock from him too. Just the 60 balls to do so. Gets there by pushing this wide of mid off for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
26.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Just short! Luck favoring the Kiwis at the moment! Shorter and on middle, gets big on Daryl Mitchell, it was a realy effort ball. He looks to pull, it goes off the splice but lands just short of Virat Kohli at mid-wicket who runs in and dives forward. A single in the end.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, this is pushed to mid off.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! On the pasd, Rachin Ravindra looks to flick but misses.
25.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (1 Run) That would have been close had he collected it! Around off, this is guided towards point for a quick run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Solid! On middle, defended.
25.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked fine on the leg side for one more.
25.1 overs (1 Run) The sweep comes out, it is hit through mid-wicket for one.
