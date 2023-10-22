India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Now a confident drive off the front foot through covers for one.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nailed! That just sat up to be hit! Bangs it short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell rocks back and hammers it through mid-wicket. He had enough time to hit that through md-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to cover.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled down to fine leg for one.
24.2 overs (1 Run) The 100-run stand is up! Terrific batting. Their side was in trouble when they walked out to bat but now have laid the foundation. Need to keep going. Still a long way to go. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, blocked.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended.
23.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! On middle, Daryl Mitchell pushes it past point. He had put the skates on for the second but makes it.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Two in the end! Could have been three. Shorter and around off, this is pushed towards cover. Suryakumar Yadav fumbles and it is two. His throw is not a good one. The Kiwi batters set off for the third but decide not to take it as they feel Jadeja was not expecting the throw.
23.1 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running again! On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket. Two taken.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Daryl Mitchell will be dsiappointed he missed out there! On the pads, he sweeps but finds short fine leg.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Almost! This is fired on the pads, Daryl Mitchell looks to play the reverse sweep but mistimes it to point. He had to hit that one.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Rachin Ravindra's dream run continues. Fifty for him. He was dropped early on but this has been a top knock! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one. He needs to keep going.
22.2 overs (2 Runs) Good placement and good running too! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Really good! Flights it up on middle, gives it a rip. Defended.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Fires it on the pads, Rachin Ravindra misses the flick and gets hit on the pads.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Good placement! On the pads, this is worked between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket. Two taken.
21.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slapped away! Finds the gap this time! Slightly short and Rachin Ravindra pounces on it! Outside off, this is slapped past cover. No chance of stopping that.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Timed well but finds the fielder! Shortish and around off, this is cut but to ponit.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
20.6 overs (0 Run) No turn on offer for Kuldeep! This is slower, it lands on middle and goes on with the angle. Blocked again. Another big over for the Kiwis.
20.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time. Wided. 100 up for the Kiwis. This is a good fightback.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On middle, Daryl Mitchell works it to mid-wicket.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, this is pulled down to long on for one more.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Smart stuff! Tossed up on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
20.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is massive again! The two have probably decided to take on Kuldeep Yadav! He is going at more than 10 runs per over. Yet again uses his feet and gets to the pitch of it. This is lofted over the long off fence. Problems for India. Kuldeep is a confidence bowler, also, he is the fifth bowler and India only have five bowlers today. The fifth bowler is going the distance here.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Gives it air and lands it on middle, defended.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.3 overs, New Zealand are 127/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.