India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023
India vs New Zealand from Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Just the one from the over. Good stuff from Ravindra Jadeja! India needed this over after the last one. On off, this is eased down to long off for one.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Five in a row now! On off, Daryl Mitchell plays it towards cover.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Yet another dot! On off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it to cover.
19.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Daryl Mitchell pushes it to covers.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep, does not connect well, it goes off the glove towards short third man.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end a massive over for the Kiwis. Just the kind of over they needed. On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for two.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as he works it through mid-wicket. Good sensible batting.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh boy, that is a massive hit! Colossal! Daryl Mitchell now uses the feet, he gets to the pitch of it and heaves it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. Top shot.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one more.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Over the fence! Top shot! First biggie of the game! Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and nails it over the long on fence for a biggie. A shot of high quality. Very risky but it comes off.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tidy bover from Ravindra Jadeja! Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Rachin Ravindra now strides towards the non-striker's end as he works it down to long on.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell eases it down to long off and gets to the other end.
17.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, kept out.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it to covers.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Around off, defended.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for another one.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rachin Ravindra pushes it through covers for one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Closed the face of the bat early. The ball seems to have held in the surface. It goes off a soft leading edge and lands just short of the bowler.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Daryl Mitchell works it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Nice and fine! Another one on the pads, Daryl Mitchell works it fine and takes two. Fifty-run stand up between the two. It is at a good pace too but this needs to go on.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Clever shot! Gets out the paddle sweep, he plays it nice and fine on the leg side for two. One thing about Daryl Mitchell is, he plays the sweep, both orthodox and unorthodox really well.
Kuldeep Yadav comes on now! Spin from both ends then!
15.6 overs (1 Run) Four singles in the over then! Fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell eases it past mid off and gets to the other end. He retains strike.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Another crisp looking drive down to long off for one more.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Daryl Mitchell now takes one as he pushes it down to long on.
15.3 overs (1 Run) This time Rachin Ravindra manages to get it past Ravindra Jadeja's left and down to long on for another single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Another one on the shorter side but quicker, this is played back to the bowler.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Rachin Ravindra pushes it to the right of Ravindra Jadeja who dives and stops it.
