9.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length outside off and shaping away late, Daryl Mitchell leaves it alone.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden from Jasprit Bumrah! Bowled back of a length and over off stump, Kane Williamson gets right behind the line and defends it down the pitch.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full now and angles it into the legs, Kane Williamson flicks it uppishly but on the bounce to the right of Suryakumar Yadav at mid-wicket and he makes sure to get his body behind the ball.
8.4 overs (0 Run) After three outswingers, comes the big inswinger. This is bowled on a hard length and angles in sharply onto middle, Kane Williamson stays back and pushes it out to mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Patience is the name of the game at the moment for Kane Williamson and he recognizes the occasion. This is pitched up outside off, swinging away a touch, let alone for the keeper to collect.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length but keeps the line wide of the off stump, Kane Williamson watches it go past him and into the clutches of the keeper.
8.1 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and wider of the off stump, nipping away, Kane Williamson offers no shot at it.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and hones in on the stumps, Daryl Mitchell leans on and punches it away to mid on.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and on leg stump, looking for the outswing but this one slides down the leg side for a wide.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length over middle and angled in, Daryl Mitchell looks to nudge it away but ends up bunting it toward short leg.
Daryl Mitchell comes out to the middle now.
7.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A little nick and he's gone! Mohammed Shami with the double-blow and New Zealand have now lost both their prolific openers. Shami corrects the previous delivery and just pulls the length back a touch and bowls it in the channel close to off stump. Rachin Ravindra is tentative and looks to play at it from his crease instead of going forward and ends up getting a feather of an outside edge through to the keeper. KL Rahul with a simple catch this time and India on top of the proceedings here as Shami picks up his 49th ODI World Cup wicket.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Breaks the shackles with a gorgeous drive! A touch too full on off, Rachin Ravindra plays it on the up and caresses it wide of mid off for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Pitched up outside off, Rachin Ravindra gets on the front foot this time and drives at it but can't get it through cover-point.
7.1 overs (0 Run) The ball just keeps zipping past the outside edge and this is high-quality pace bowling. Perfect length around off and swinging back in. Rachin Ravindra is forced to try and block but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end and only the single off that over. This is pushed full on the legs, looking for the magic ball but Kane Williamson pushes it down toward mid-wicket.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, outside off and swinging further away, Kane Williamson leaves it alone.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A big, big appeal for caught behind but the umpire says no! A ripper of a delivery this from Jasprit Bumrah as he bowls it on a perfect length and angles it into off and middle. The ball straightens late off the deck as Kane Williamson looks to get behind the line, he is beaten past the outside edge and the ball flicks the back leg before going into the grateful grasp of the keeper. A good decision from Rohit Sharma not to review that one.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Back to over the wicket now and bowled on a good length in the channel. This one nips away off the deck as Kane Williamson looks to drive on the up but us beaten past the outside edge.
6.2 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller around off at 140.5 clicks and swinging in sharply. Rachin Ravindra plays at it and gets a big inside edge past the stumps and down to fine leg for a single.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit wide on the crease and angles it in a long way into the body, Rachin Ravindra looks to tuck it away but misses and gets hit on the pads.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The Kiwi skipper is underway with a fine shot! Pitches it further up and outside off, looking for swing but Kane Williamson gets on the front foot well and strokes it past the diving man at point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Just feeling for it! Pitched a bit further up and on the fifth stump line, going straight through, Kane Williamson looks to play at it but pulls out of the shot very late.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length onto middle and leg, Kane Williamson stays back in his crease and blocks it out.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely shape on that one! This is pitched up in and around the fourth stump line and the ball swings away from the right-hander. Kane Williamson shoulders arms.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Comes from over the wicket to the right-hander and serves it on a hard length well outside off. Kane Williamson watches it well and leaves it alone for the keeper to collect.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand walks out to bat at number 3.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Mohammed Shami strikes on the very first ball and what an inspired bowling change from Rohit Sharma! Shami starts from around the wicket and picthes this one up outside off, getting it to nip away from the left-hander. Devon Conway doesn't quite move his feet and ends up driving away from the body. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies down to the left of the keeper. KL Rahul springs to his left and takes a brilliant catch with both gloves. Conway departs after a bit of a scratchy start.
