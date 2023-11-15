India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli stays in his crease and blocks it down the pitch.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Goes back to his fuller length, on leg, Shubman Gill flicks it through backward square leg for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Lockie Ferguson bangs in a bouncer now, pace on and on leg again, Shubman Gill stands tall and pulls it over short fine leg for another boundary.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Much fuller this time, on off, Shubman Gill mistimes his drive back to the bowler.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A poor delivery and rightly punished! This is short of a length and around leg, slower too, Shubman Gill waits for it and easily helps it on its away past short fine leg for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and around off, Shubman Gill drills it straight to mid off.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle, Virat Kohli works it towards mid on this time.
8.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around leg, Virat Kohli tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark with a streaky boundary! This is on a good length and around off, nips back in a bit, Virat Kohli tries to defend it but it looks like he misses and the ball goes off his thigh pads towards the third man fence for a boundary. Kane Williamson takes the review but UtraEdge shows a spike when the ball is close to the bat and the inside edge is confirmed, New Zealand lose one review!
A huge appeal from the Kiwis for LBW but it was turned down. Kane Williamson after a lot of deliberation does opt for the review. The UltraEdge is checked first and there is a bit of an inside edge from Virat Kohli and that saves him big time. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen and New Zealand lose an early review.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Virat Kohli blocks it down the pitch.
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! What a fantastic catch this is from the Kiwi skipper! Tim Southee bowls another fine slower delivery, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma uses his feet to slog it away but gets deceived by the lack of pace and misses his shot high in the air behind mid off where Kane Williamson runs backward, settles under it and keeps his eyes on the ball to take a stunning catch while tumbling over. The Indian captain goes after a fiery knock!
8.1 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, full and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid on for a quick single.
Tim Southee (2-0-21-0) is brought back into the attack but from the other end.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Right in the blockhole, on middle, Shubman Gill jams it out towards wide of mid on for one.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around leg, Shubman Gill nudges it towards short mid-wicket.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Overpithced and on middle, Shubman Gill gently pushes it down the ground where Lockie Ferguson gets a hand to it as the ball parries towards the long on fence, Tim Southee from mid on chases after it and puts in a brilliant dive to push it back inside. Two runs taken.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Full again and on middle, angling in, Shubman Gill flicks it past mid-wicket and comes back for the second run.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cracking shot! Lockie Ferguson serves this full and around off, Shubman Gill stands tall and drives it on the up with fine timing through covers for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson begins with a hard-length delivery, outside off, Shubman Gill slaps it with no timing towards short covers.
Lockie Ferguson replaces Mitchell Santner after just one over.
6.6 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off again, Rohit Sharma stays back and taps it towards short covers. Much better from Boult, just 3 runs off it.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Trent Boult bangs this short again and around off, Rohit Sharma rides the bounce and punches it past point for a couple of runs.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma looks for the cut again but bunts it in front of point, he wants the run but is sent back and rightly so.
6.3 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and around off, Rohit Sharma throws his bat at it but it goes off the inside half of the bat towards mid on.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller this time, on leg, Rohit Sharma tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length but down the leg side once again, Rohit Sharma misses his flick. It is called a wide. Sloppy from the Kiwi pacers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Rohit Sharma looks to cut but chops it onto the ground as the ball goes towards the right of the keeper.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle again, Shubman Gill strides forward and knocks it back towards the bowler. 11 runs off Santner's first over!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman Gill works it towards short mid-wicket.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, short and on leg, Rohit Sharma clips it towards short fine leg for a quick single.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! There is no stopping Rohit Sharma here! Mitchell Santner drags his length back this time, on middle, Rohit Sharma rocks back quickly and heaves it over the deep square leg fence for his fourth maximum of the match.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! This is floated, full and on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma goes down on one knee and sweeps it uppishly but past the diving short fine leg fielder for a boundary. 50 up for India in no time!
5.1 overs (0 Run) Mitchell Santner starts with a flatter delivery, full and on middle, Rohit Sharma keeps it out to the leg side.
