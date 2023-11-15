India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
48.4 overs (6 Runs) Six!
48.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Lockie Ferguson steers it towards point.
Lockie Ferguson is the last man in for New Zealand.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! NUMBER SIX FOR SHAMI! He serves this full and around middle, takes pace off this time, Tim Southee backs away to drive it away but only manages to get an outside edge behind where KL Rahul initially gets wrong-footed but dives to his right to take a fine catch. India one wicket away from the final now!
48.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Trent Boult flicks it through mid-wicket for a single
47.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around off, Trent Boult tries to drive but gets an outside edge towards third man for a run.
Trent Boult is the next man in.
47.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! Mohammed Siraj bangs this one short again and around off, slower too, Mitchell Santner waits for it and tries to upper cut it but hits it from the toe-end of the bat as the ball goes high up in the air towards extra covers where Rohit Sharma backtracks a bit and takes a comfortable catch. India two wickets away from the final now!
47.4 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! This is back of a length and on middle, Tim Southee miscues his pull over the bowler's head as the ball lands safely between long on and long off. They cross.
47.3 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in a slower bouncer now, on leg, Tim Southee ducks under it.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary now! This is full and around middle, Tim Southee uses his feet to give himself some room and slices it past short third man for a boundary.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Mitchell Santner pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and middle, angling in, slower again, Tim Southee is through his big slog early and misses it yet again.
46.5 overs (0 Run) Another slower delivery, on a length and on middle, Tim Southee tries to heave it away but misses again.
46.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Rohit Sharma is the culprit here! Jasprit Bumrah rolls his fingers this time, full and around off, Tim Southee sticks his bat out as he is deceived by the lack of pace and the ball loops up wide of extra covers where Rohit Sharma moves to his left but takes his eyes away from the ball due to the lights and the ball lands on his knees and deflects away. Two runs taken.
46.3 overs (1 Run) Another fine yorker, outside off, angling away, Mitchell Santner jams it out towards long off for another run.
46.2 overs (1 Run) In the blockhole, angling into leg, Tim Southee backs away and digs it out towards point for a run.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on off, Mitchell Santner slaps it towards long on for a single.
45.6 overs (0 Run) This is slower again, full and on off, Tim Southee this time has a wild swing at it but fails to connect.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Mitchell Santner drills it towards wide long off for one.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Change of pace again from Shami, full and around off, Mitchell Santner goes through his slog early and misses.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Tim Southee forces it towards long on for a single.
Tim Southee is the next batter in.
45.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! FIVE FOR SHAMI! That is probably the game for India as Daryl Mitchell walks back now. Shami serves this full again but around leg this time, angling in, Daryl Mitchell tries to whip it away but closes the face a bit too early and the ball flies off the top edge towards deep mid-wicket where Ravindra Jadeja once again pouches it safely. Mitchell goes after an exceptional hundred as th Kiwis are seven down now.
45.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! This is full and outside off, slower too, Daryl Mitchell has a wilde heave across the line but misses it completely.
