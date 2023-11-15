India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Slower and shorter again, around off, Mitchell Santner pulls this one away in front of mid-wicket and toward wide long on for a couple of runs.
44.5 overs (1 Run) Full and angling it into the legs, Daryl Mitchell comes forward and meets it on the full to hit it down toward long on for one more.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Slower again and into the pitch, over middle and leg, Mitchell Santner hangs back and pulls it away behind square for just one more.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A slower bumper now, over middle and looping over Santner's head. Called a wide for height.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Very full around off, a low full toss, Daryl Mitchell can't get under it and ends up hammering it down to long off for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, nails the yorker, Daryl Mitchell can only jam it back to the bowler.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one, bowled back of a length and angled across the left-hander. Mitchell Santner hops back and chops it down to the left of the keeper for a single. 300 up for New Zealand.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Brute of a delivery from Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul has dropped a really tough chance here. Flights it up around middle, gets it to drift and then grips and turns away. Mitchell Santner looks to block off the front foot but gets a thick outside edge that goes low to the left of Rahul. The ball deflects off his pads and the batters get a single.
Mitchell Santner comes out to the middle now with an uphill task at their hands.
43.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Straight down the throat of Ravindra Jadeja and Mark Chapman perishes as well. This is floated up full and down leg, Mark Chapman goes for the slog-sweep and connects well but hits it flat toward deep backward square leg. Jadeja there takes it right around his stomach and Kuldeep Yadav is pumped up. New Zealand lose their sixth and India firmly in control of the game now.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, angled into the body, no room for Mark Chapman to get it away.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and turning away from off, Mark Chapman makes room and hits it uppishly in front of the man at sweeper cover for a couple of runs. 100 needed now off just 39 balls.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on a nagging length on middle, turning away, Mark Chapman plays it off the back foot to the right of the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter around off, Daryl Mitchell punches it firmly off the back foot to the left of extra cover but Suryakumar Yadav makes a sharp stop and keeps it down to a single.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and bowls it right around the top of off, angling it in. Mark Chapman tentatively defends it out.
Mark Chapman is the next man in.
42.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A great catch under pressure from Ravindra Jadeja and Glenn Phillips has to walk back. Finally, Jasprit Bumrah takes pace off the delivery and forces a false shot out of Phillips. This is picthed up outside off, Phillips reaches out and tries to get under it but is early in his shot and ends up lifting it very high toward wide long off. Jadeja moves to his left from long off and just takes it inside the ropes. Big wicket for Bumrah and India though.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Misses out does Glenn Phillips! Bumrah misses his mark with the yorker again and dishes out a friendly full toss around off. Phillips looks to cream it through covers but fails to get a bat on it.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and wide outside off, Glenn Phillips uses the pace on the ball and just about gets an outside edge, running it down to third man for a boundary.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Banged in a bit short and outside off, Daryl Mitchell pulls it away flat and hard toward deep mid-wicket for just a single.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Two direct hits at the same end and the batters survive! A low full toss from Bumrah on middle, Daryl Mitchell firms it straight down the ground. The fielder from long on runs around and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end but Mitchell is in. The ball gets deflected away and the batters get across for the second run. Bumrah [ounces on the ball and scores another direct hit at the bowler's end with Phillips out of his crease but given the fact that both bails were already off, Phillips can't be given out. It needed someone to collect the ball and uproot one of the stumps.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent from Kuldeep Yadav, just two off the over and that balances out the previous over from Siraj. Slower through the air, full and outside off, Daryl Mitchell gets inside the line and dabs it 'round the corner for a single.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! On a nagging length and outside off, turning in, Daryl Mitchell shimmies across to heave it leg side but is beaten on the inside edge.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball and just the single off this over so far! Flatter again but wider of off stump and this is the wrong'un. Daryl Mitchell tries to fetch it and hit across the line but is well beaten.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, pushed through on off, Glenn Phillips punches it off the back foot to sweeper cover for a single.
41.2 overs (0 Run) Another golden dot! On a length on middle and leg and sliding on, Glenn Phillips backs away and pats it away to extra cover.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a flatter one, quicker and turning into the legs, Glenn Phillips fails to get it away off the back foot.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single to end thanks to a stellar effort in the deep but New Zealand get the 20-run over they desperately needed. Short and wide, Glenn Phillips cuts it away hard and to the right of third man but Shubman Gill makes a stunning diving stop to keep it down to a single.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Finally a dot and Siraj will breathe a lot easier. Comes over the wicket and bowls it back of a length outside off, slower too, Glenn Phillips looks to slap it away but almost ends up chopping it back on the stumps.
40.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Races away to the fence! Sliding it across the off stump, too much width on offer and Glenn Phillips pounces on it. This is slashed away wide of the man at third man for four more runs.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Mohammed Siraj is clearly under pressure here as he bowls another extra. Attempted slower one, full and well outside off, left alone for a wide. 15 already off the over!
40.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Glenn Phillips is taking Mohammed Siraj apart here and we have a game on our hands! Pitched up right in the slot around off, Phillips stays back and gets under this one as well, thumping it over long off for another maximum.
40.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sliced all the way for a maximum! Another attempted full and wide one, misses the length and Glenn Phillips is able to get under it. The ball is sliced over the third man region for a biggie.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Goes for the full and wide one again and nails it in the blockhole but angles it just beyond the tramline. Wide called.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide form around the stumps, Daryl Mitchell can only jam it out in front of mid off for a single.
