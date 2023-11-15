India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! Rachin Ravindra darts this one full as well, outside off, Shreyas Iyer shuffles across a bit, gets under the ball and dispatches it over the bowler's head for another biggie.
44.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer offers no shot at it thinking it will be a wide but no signal from the umpire. It was touch and go.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, KL Rahul punches it through covers for a run.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and outside off, Shreyas Iyer reaches for it and cuts it through cover-point for a single.
44.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, turns away, Shreyas Iyer moves across but leaves it alone.
44.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! MASSIVE! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer clears his front leg away and tonks it a long way over the long on fence for a biggie.
KL Rahul walks out to bat next.
43.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! THIS TIME IT IS TAKEN! Tim Southee finally gets his man! This is fuller in length once again, on leg too, Virat Kohli takes a couple of steps forward and flicks it away flat with not much timing and in the air as well towards deep square leg where Devon Conway runs forward and dives to his left to take a brilliant catch. Virat Kohli walks back to a round of applause for his record-breaking hundred.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Pitched up and around leg, Virat Kohli uses his feet and whips it away to the right of deep mid-wicket and comes back for the second once again.
43.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Salt to the wounds! Tim Southee bangs this short and on leg again, slower too, Virat Kohli waits for it this time and whacks it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A good effort through! This is back of a length and around leg, Virat Kohli shovels it in the air wide of deep mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips runs to his right and dives, gets both hands on it but spills it out. Two runs taken. Kohli gets life which could prove costly for the Kiwis.
43.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
43.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller one and on middle, Shreyas Iyer looks to slog it away but gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket for a couple of runs. Good running again from the Indian batters!
42.6 overs (1 Run) Another single to end the over as this short ball is cut away through point by Iyer.
Tim Southee (6-0-54-1) is back on.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Fires this one in but well outside off, Shreyas Iyer offers no shot at it. It is called a wide again.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Rachin Ravindra sticks to the shorter length, outside off, Virat Kohli punches it towards sweeper covers for one.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Shreyas Iyer miscues his pull shot towards wide long on for a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards extra covers.
42.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMACKED! Rachin Ravindra drags his length back again and around off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall in his crease and dispatches it with no foot movement and to the left of long on for another maximum.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and on off, turns away again, Shreyas Iyer withdraws his bat at the last moment.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, turns further away, Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone. Wided.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli finds the fence this time! Lockie Ferguson goes fuller once again, angling into leg, Virat Kohli uses his feet and smacks it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary. The 300 comes up for India as well.
41.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli heaves it wide of deep mid-wicket this time for a brace.
41.4 overs (2 Runs) RECORD ALERT! ODI HUNDRED NUMBER 50 FOR KOHLI! He breaks Sachin Tendulakar's record in front of him as well. A special moment for him as he celebrates by punching the air and then shows respect to his idol. This is full and and around leg, Virat Kohli whips it away wide of deep square leg and comes back for the second run. The whole stadium is on its feet applauding the King.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Lockie Ferguson bangs this short again and on middle, Shreyas Iyer pulls it with not much timing towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and around off, Virat Kohli uses his feet to loft it away but gets it off the inside half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket for a run. He moves to 98 now!
41.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer swats it wide of long on for a single.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, Shreyas Iyer slaps it towards sweeper covers for one.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, turns away again, Shreyas Iyer looks to cut it away but misses. There is half an appeal for caught behind, but turned down. However, Kane Williamson goes for the review after some discussions with his players. UltraEdge shows nothing and New Zealand lose both their reviews now.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drives it wide of the bowler where Rachin Ravindra dives to his left and parries it towards mid off. They cross.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Shreyas Iyer forces it towards long off for another run.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, turns away, Virat Kohli looks pushes it wide of cover-point for a run.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle, Shreyas Iyer moves back and tucks it towards the mid-wicket region for a single.
