India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pulls it very hard but straight to deep square leg on the bounce for one. 132 needed now off 60 deliveries!
39.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent batting from Daryl Mitchell! Mohammed Shami follows up the bouncer with a full delivery, on middle, Daryl Mitchell shuffles across and goes down to scoop it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Shami bangs in a surprise bouncer now, on middle, Daryl Mitchell is not expecting that and goes for the pull but misses.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched this time, outside off, Glenn Phillips carves it towards deep point for one.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mohammed Shami lands this back of a length and on middle, angling in, Glenn Phillips looks to pull it away but misses it as the ball goes under his bat to the keeper.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, Daryl Mitchell gets cramped for room and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.6 overs (2 Runs) A slower one, short of a length and around off, Glenn Phillips punches it towards sweeper covers where the fielder fumbles and allows the second run.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Run out chance...missed! This is a low full toss, on off, Daryl Mitchell jams it towards wide mid off and sets off for the run, Ravindra Jadeja picks up but misses his shy at the bowler's end with Mitchell well short of his crease.
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary! Mohammed Siraj misses his yorker and bowls a low full toss, outside off, Daryl Mitchell just throws his bat at it and manages to get enough bat on it for to races towards the dep point fence for four more runs.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Glenn Phillips heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
38.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky one but New Zealand won't mind at all! This is full again and outside off, Glenn Phillips slashes hard at it and gets an outside edge past short third man for a boundary.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Just short! This is full and around off, Glenn Phillips gets his bat down and squeezes it uppishly towards short third man where it just lands in front of Kuldeep Yadav who does well to gather it up on the bounce.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and around leg, slower too, Daryl Mitchell looks to hook but gloves it towards short fine leg.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss now, on middle, Daryl Mitchell drills it down the ground hard but it hits the stumps at the bowler's end and rolls towards mid off. Mitchell grunts in disappointment.
37.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Much-needed for New Zealand! Mohammed Shami continues with his fuller length and on middle, in the slot as well, Daryl Mitchell stays in his crease and tonks it away without any foot movement over the bowler's head for a biggie.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Full again and around middle, Glenn Phillips looks to work it away but gets a leading edge along the ground through covers for another run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Shami nails the yorker now, on middle, angling in, Daryl Mitchell digs it out towards mid off for a run.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and on off, Glenn Phillips pushes it towards sweeper covers for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Glenn Phillips nudges it towards long on for one. Just four runs off the over then.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length but a bit too outside off, Glenn Phillips looks to cut it away but misses. Wided.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Another full delivery, outside off, Glenn Phillips drives it wide of sweeper covers where Kuldeep Yadav fumbles a bit and allows the second run.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and outside off, Daryl Mitchell squeezes it towards deep point for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Mohammed Siraj pitches this one up and outside off once more, angling away, Daryl Mitchell has a wide swing across the line but only connects with thin air.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and well outside off again, Daryl Mitchell once again reaches for it but drills it off the toe-end of the bat towards extra covers.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls a good wide yorker, outside off, Daryl Mitchell throws his bat at it but only manages to pushes it towards covers.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and around off, Daryl Mitchell steers it through point for one more. Ravindra Jadeja finishes his spell with none for 63 runs.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Glenn Phillips pushes it through covers for one.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A welcome boundary! Ravindra Jadeja drags his length back again and around off, Glenn Phillips moves back and crunches it towards the deep point fence for four runs.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and on middle, Glenn Phillips pats it down to short mid-wicket.
Daryl Mitchell is down again on the ground and this could be fatal for New Zealand! That quick single really hurt him and the physio is out again. Mitchell is having a chat with the physio as everyone else waits to get on with the game. The umpires now have a word and are pushing for a restart. All smiles as Mitchell is back on to resume his inning and play can now continue.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around off, Daryl Mitchell steers it wide of poin and sets off for the run, there is a bit of mix-up but the batters are safely home and completes the single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) A huge appeal for LBW, but turned down! Rohit Sharma has a chat with KL Rahul and decides against the review. This is flatter, short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell goes down to sweep but gets some gloves before it hit his pads.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 398, are 267/4. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.