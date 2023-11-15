India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly slower and short again over middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer gets across the stumps and pulls it firmly down to fine leg for one.
39.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length over off stump, punched off the back foot in front of mid on for a quick single. Kohli has to dive in to make his ground and moves to 95 now.
39.4 overs (1 Run) This is full and on the pads, flicked away to deep square leg for a single.
39.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap! Pitched up on middle and leg at 142 clicks, Shreyas Iyer shimmies across a touch and plays the on drive, uppish but wide enough of mid on for a boundary.
39.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Looks to bang it in hard and attack the body but slides it down leg for a wide.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length around the hips, tucked away down to fine leg for one more.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Banged in short over middle and leg, Shreyas Iyer gets inside the line and pulls it down to fine leg for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Fires this one in around off, Virat Kohli defends it off the front foot.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! A bit edgy now Virat Kohli. Santner floats this one up shorter and gets it to turn and bounce away from the right-hander. Virat Kohli looks to rock back and cut but is taken aback by the extra bounce and almost ends up nurdling it into the hands of the diving man at covers.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Drifts this one onto leg stump and gets it to grip and turn away a bit, Virat Kohli looks to flick it away but closes the bat face early and gets a leading edge onto the off side.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker and fuller outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets on the front foot and pushes it away through cover-point for a run.
38.2 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and around off, Virat Kohli pushes it away with an angled bat behind point and collects a run.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Almost gets caught out! This is full and around off, Virat Kohli looks to hammer the cover drive but ends up slicing it firmly on the bounce to man at short extra cover.
Halt! Virat Kohli is in the 90s now but he has started to cramp up as well. The physio is in to attend him and he looks set to continue.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A good bumper over middle and leg, Virat Kohli gets inside the line and helps the pull shot down to fine leg for a fifth single in the over. A bit of a hobble from Kohli as he gets through to the other end and even he is starting to cramp up now.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full and attacks the toes, Shreyas Iyer jams this one out in front of mid-wicket and turns the strike over.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off and bowls it fuller outside off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and hits it down to long off for a single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Banged in short over off, Shreyas Iyer swivels and pulls it away to deep square leg for a run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) A slower bumper over leg stump, Virat Kohli mistimes the pull shot off the top edge a bit and the ball goes down to fine leg. They get a single.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Just sliding down leg! A touch fuller on middle, angling in a long way. Virat Kohli looks to flick it away but is beaten and gets rapped on the pads.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Kohli waits for it and plays it with an opened bat face through cover-point for one.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer sits down and fetches the hard sweep aerially toward deep mid-wicket. Rachin Ravindra collects it on the bounce as the batters pick up a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Nagging length, on off and turning away sharply, Shreyas Iyer hangs back and just about manages to keep it out.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around middle, tucked away toward mid-wicket for one.
36.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Shreyas Iyer and he makes it a fourth consecutive score of 50 or more in this World Cup! This is nicely flighted outside off, Iyer leans into the shot and strokes it away through cover-point for a single. He will now look to attack even more.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Full and quick, angling in from around off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and firms it down to long off for a single.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Virat Kohli hits it down to long on and picks up a single. 17 off that over, an expensive one from Trent Boult.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and over middle, this is pushed away off the back foot and back past the diving bowler toward long on for one. Iyer moves to 49 now and the stand moves on to 100 runs.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! It's raining boundaries in this over and already 15 runs off it! Full and wide, Shreyas Iyer stays back and opens the bat face before creaming it behind point for four more runs.
35.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Gorgeous bat swing from Shreyas Iyer and Trent Boult is getting battered here. Pitched up a bit and outside off, Iyer stays back and leg side of the ball before freeing his arms and clubbing the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On a good length around middle and leg, Virat Kohli glances it down to fine leg for a single.
35.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Immaculate timing! Trent Boult bangs it in short and around off, Virat Kohli stays back and rolls his hands over the top of the ball, managing to pull it down and well in front of the man at deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
