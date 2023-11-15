India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
A slight halt in play as Daryl Mitchell seems to be struggling with his fitness here. The physio is out and working the hamstrings a bit. Mitchell holds the key for New Zealand and they will try their best to keep him going.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, Glenn Phillips knocks it back to the bowler.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Another quicker delivery, short and on middle, angling in, Glenn Phillips manages to keep it out to the off side.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on leg, Glenn Phillips stays back and bunts it down the pitch.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on leg, Glenn Phillips looks to flick but misses as the ball goes off his pads towards the leg slip region.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Short again and on off, Glenn Phillips punches it straight to short covers.
33.1 overs (1 Run) Floated, short and around off, turns away, Daryl Mitchell stays there and pushes it through covers for a single.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and around off, Glenn Phillips steers it towards point.
32.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Glenn Phillips looks to guide it away but chops it down behind the stumps.
Glenn Phillips walks in to face a red-hot Mohammed Shami.
32.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Mohammed Shami has four now! The game has completely changed in the space of three balls here. Tom Latham's miserable tournament continues as he goes back for a duck. Shami lands this around the good length, on middle, angling in and skids through as well, Tom Latham looks to flick it away but closes the face way too early and plays all over it to get hit on the pads right in front of the stumps. A huge appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. New Zealand four down now!
32.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller again and on off, Tom Latham strides forward and pushes it towards short covers.
Tom Latham walks out to bat in a precarious situation.
32.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Who else? It is that man Mohammed Shami again who gets the breakthrough for India, his 50th ODI World Cup wicket. He redeems himself for that dropped catch and sends the Kiwi skipper back to the hut. This is fuller in length and on the pads. Kane Williamson tries to pick it up from there and whip it away but fails to get the timing right as the ball goes high in the air towards deep square leg where Suryakumar Yadav settles under it and pouches it safely. Williamson turns away in disappointment as New Zealand lose their third wicket. The crowd has come alive again here!
32.1 overs (1 Run) HUNDRED FOR MITCHELL! He gets his second century against India in this World Cup and this has been a brilliant knock from him, but he knows the job is not done here. This is on a good length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell works it through square leg for a single.
31.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson spoils the over for India! Ravindra Jadeja drags his length back this time, on middle, Kane Williamson quickly moves back and heaves it away towards the wide long on fence for a boundary.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, Daryl Mitchell backs away and steers it through cover-point for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Oh..some turn there! This is flaoted, short and around of, grips and turns away a long way, Daryl Mitchell is nowhere near to play that.
31.3 overs (0 Run) A bit short again, on middle, Daryl Mitchell stays back and knocks it back to the bowler.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Daryl Mitchell blocks it towards short covers.
31.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Kane Williamson punches it wide of sweeper covers but only for a single.
Drinks break! Pheww! What a topsy-turvy game this is turning out to be and we are in a completely different scenario than we were at the last refreshments break. Daryl Mitchell and Kane Williamson have countered extremely well and Mitchell in particular seems to be playing an inning of a lifetime here. Still, India have the upper hand given the required run rate but if they don't get wickets then in this stadium even upwards of two-run-a-ball can be chased down in the final 10 overs. We have a thrilling final 19 overs on our hands.
30.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Kane Williamson steers it towards third man for one. 14 runs off the over!
30.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Glorious shot! Jasprit Bumrah continues with his fuller length and around middle, Kane Williamson stays there and just opens the face of the bat at the last moment to drive it past mid off for a boundary.
30.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, on middle, angling in, Daryl Mitchell tucks it through mid-wicket for another run.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Kane Williamson drives it wide of mid on and scampers across for a run.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Daryl Mitchell drills it towards long on for a single. He moves to 97 now!
30.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! Jasprit Bumrah serves this full and on middle, takes pace off, Daryl Mitchell waits for it this time and nonchalantly launches it over the long off fence for a biggie.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 34.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 398, are 221/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.