India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Floats it up slower and outside off, Daryl Mitchell gets across the stumps and paddles it down to fine leg for a single.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot from Daryl Mitchell and even Ravindra Jadeja can't stop it! Full on middle, Mitchell opts to reverse sweep and nails it to the left of Jadeja at backward point for another boundary.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, turning in a long way, Kane Williamson backs away and manages to get it down to long on for a single.
29.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Heaved away and finds the gap! This is tossed up full and wide outside off, Kane Williamson gets down on one knee, fetches the ball and slogs it with the turn in between long on and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
29.2 overs (0 Run) The googly now, on a length on off and turning in, Kane Williamson pushes it off the back foot toward cover.
29.1 overs (1 Run) This is dragged down on middle, turning in, Daryl Mitchell goes on the back foot and miscues the pull flat toward deep square leg for a run. The 150 of the stand comes up between these two as well.
28.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off and angling in, Daryl Mitchell punches it down the ground for a single. 210 more needed in 21 overs, exactly 10 runs an over from here.
28.5 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Mohammed Shami has put down a regulation chance and what a let-off this is! Another slower one from Jasprit Bumrah, on a good length outside off and Kane Williamson looks to slog across the line. The ball goes off the toe end of the bat and flat toward Shami at mid on. The ball pops right out of his grasp and Williamson breathes a huge sigh of relief and picks up a single as well. How big of a drop will this prove to be?
28.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, angling back in, Kane Williamson looks to cut but ends up chopping it in front of cover.
28.3 overs (1 Run) Brilliant from Ravindra Jadeja, saves a certain boundary! Short and wide, crunched away by Daryl Mitchell to the right of point but Jadeja gets a big hand on it. Just the single then.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Positive from Daryl Mitchell, not letting Jasprit Bumrah settle. Pitched up around off, pace off again, Mitchell throws his bat at it and one hand comes off the handle as the ball is skied well wide of the man at deep mid-wicket and rolls away into the fence.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Starts the new spell with a shortish ball around off. This is slower too, Kane Williamson pats it away toward deep cover and picks up a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a fourth dot on the trot! This is full around off, Daryl Mitchell goes for the reverse sweep and connects well but finds the fielder at cover-point.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Kuldeep Yadav as he serves up a third dot in a row. This is pushed through on the pads, Daryl Mitchell uses the depth of the crease to keep it out.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through a bit quicker on off, sliding across, Daryl Mitchell plays it with soft hands and toward covers.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Slows it up on a nagging length and keeps it around off, Daryl Mitchell gets across the stumps a bit and defends it on the leg side.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Daryl Mitchell on the charge here! Quicker and fuller outside off, Mitchell goes for the reverse sweep and meets it on the full, getting it fine of short third man for a boundary.
27.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated up down leg, Daryl Mitchell paddles it fine toward fine leg and picks up a couple of runs.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Fired in again at the stumps, pushed down to long on for a single.
26.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, my, my! The biggest one we have seen tonight and what a strike that is from Daryl Mitchell. Quicker again, fuller too and Mitchell is early to shuffle across and whacks it right into the roof over the cow corner fence for a humongous hit. 107 meters that one went, the biggest of the tournament!
26.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, fired into the stumps, kept out by Daryl Mitchell.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Just a fraction shorter around off, gripping a bit as well, Kane Williamson rocks back and lofts it down toward wide long off for just a run.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker around off and this one turns as well, Kane Williamson stays watchful and opens the bat face to play it toward backward point.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Daryl Mitchell takes a half-step back and punches it through the cover region for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, prodigious turn on this occasion! Slower and shorter, throws it outside off, the ball turns back in sharply and Kane Williamson gets pushed onto the back foot and manages to keep it out.
25.5 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Nicely tossed up around leg, Daryl Mitchell comes down the pitch and looks to loft it over wide long on but mistimes it badly. The ball goes up and comes down well in front of Suryakumar Yadav who charges in from long on and they get a single.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one outside off, Daryl Mitchell looks to shuffle across and dab it toward fine leg but misses and gets struck on the pads.
25.3 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for the Kiwi skipper and this has been a composed knock from Kane Williamson but he will be aware of the fact that they need him to sty on till the end. This is flighted around off, Kane gets to the pitch of the ball and drives it down to long off for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker again on leg stump, Daryl Mitchell gets inside the line and helps it down to fine leg for a single.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and shorter, turning in from off, Kane Williamson works it off the back foot toward deep mid-wicket and picks up a single.
