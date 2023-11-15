India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
29.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards sweeper covers for one more.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Tip and run! This is on a good length and on off, Virat Kohli drops it in front of short covers and scampers across for one.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer punches it through cover-point for another run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, Virat Kohli knocks it towards mid on for a single.
29.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Oh, those 'million dollar wrists' of Kohli! Tim Southee takes pace off this time and bowls this full, on middle, Virat Kohli takes a couple of steps forward and whips it away with just a flick of the wrists way over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
29.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around leg, Shreyas Iyer nudges it towards fine leg for a single.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery from Boult, Virat Kohli looks to pull but mistimes it again off the bottom half of the bat as the ball rolls towards short mid-wicket.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli stabs it towards point.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Length again and on off again, Shreyas Iyer pushes it through covers for a run.
28.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it towards mid off for a quick single.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli mistimes his pull towards short mid-wicket.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Trent Boult serves this full and around off, Virat Kohli advances down the track and has to reach for it a bit but lofts it away nicely over wide mid off for a boundary. 200 up for India!
27.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and around leg, Virat Kohli flicks it through mid-wicket for one.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Virat Kohli punches it straight to short covers.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle, Shreyas Iyer works it wide of mid on for a run.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Right in the blockhole at 145 clicks, on leg, angling in, Shreyas Iyer backs away but only manages to dig it out towards mid off.
27.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Virat Kohli looks to play but gets an outside edge along the ground through point for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
26.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR KOHLI! Another fine knock from him and the crowd roars again. This is his first half-century in ODI World Cup knockouts, 72nd overall and he will look to make this big. This is looped up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for one.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, short and on off, turns away again, Shreyas Iyer goes through his pull way early and Tom Latham behind the stumps only manages to parry it towards short third man. A bye is taken.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Almost a wicket for New Zealand! This is pushed through quicker, full and outside off, turns away, Shreyas Iyer throws his bat at it but slices it in the air just wide of Tim Southee at short third man. He dives to his right but fails to reach the ball as it races away to the fence for a boundary.
26.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Shreyas Iyer breaks the shackles now! This is flighted and around off, Shreyas Iyer skips down the track and launches it through the line over the long off fence for a biggie.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it straight to short extra covers.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, Virat Kohli pushes it through covers for a single.
25.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and down the leg side, Virat Kohli clips it towards fine leg for one.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Lockie Ferguson bangs in a sharp and quick bouncer, on middle, Virat Kohli ducks underneath it well.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, angling in, Virat Kohli looks to work it away but misses to get hit on the pads.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and on off, Virat Kohli miscues his drive off the inner half of the bat towards mid on.
25.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it with soft hands towards deep square leg and comes back for the second run quite easily. Excellent running!
25.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Virat Kohli keeps it out to the off side.
