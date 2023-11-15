India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
24.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter on middle and angling down, this is whipped away off the back foot and wide of short fine leg for a couple of runs.
24.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clean strike and the crowd is completely silenced! A touch full on middle, Daryl Mitchell is able to free his arms and hits through the line, dispatching it straight back over the bowler's head for a maximum.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one around off, kept out toward extra cover.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and angles it into leg stump, Kane Williamson backs away and punches it to the right of the bowler. Ravindra Jadeja sticks out a right boot and the ball is deflected down to long on for a run.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, Daryl Mitchell stays back and punches it behind point for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Half a shout from the keeper this time for LBW but once again itis turned down. This is flighted around off, Kane Williamson goes down to play the paddle sweep but misses and gets hit on the pads. Rohit Sharma opts not to go for the review once again.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around off, punched straight toward cover.
23.4 overs (0 Run) A loud gasp from the crowd and Kane Williamson just about stays alive. Tosses this one up on a shortish length around middle, Kane Williamson looks to get behind the line but the ball turns back in a long way and hits the pads. That would have missed leg stump and maybe there was an inside edge as well.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up full and around off, a lot slower too, Daryl Mitchell with another paddle sweep down to fine leg for just the single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter around leg, Kane Williamson waits for it and then just tucks it away toward deep square leg for one more.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and flatter, this is paddled down to fine leg for a single.
22.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR RUNS! Oh, dear, that is shambolic from Ravindra Jadeja and that's just a rush of blood to the head. Tossed up on middle, Kane Williamson advances and pushes the ball back to the bowler who has a wild attempted run out as he looks to catch Kane out but spills it wide of the keeper and the ball runs away into the third man fence.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Very full on the stumps, this is swept away toward short fine leg for a quick single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, pushed through on middle, blocked out.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Kane Williamson steps out and chips it back over the bowler's head. The man at long on runs around and fumbles a bit but they settle for the single.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter one, angled into the body, Kane Williamson tucks it off the back foot toward mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY up for Daryl Mitchell and this could be a big inning in terms of the outcome of the game. Fires it in on middle, Mitchell whos the full face of the bat and punches it down to long on for one.
21.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! New Zealand once again get the boundary in the over that they require. This is short and wide outside off, Kane Williamson rocks back and slaps it behind square on the off side for a boundary.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, angled across off and Daryl Mitchell gets inside the line before helping it down to fine leg for one more.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled full around leg, this is paddled down to fine leg for just a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up a bit around off, Kane Williamson goes down to play the lap sweep but gets a bit of a top edge back onto the body.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through flatter on middle, turning in, Kane Williamson forces it off the back foot and back to the bowler.
21.1 overs (2 Runs) Floated full and on leg stump, Kane Williamson gets inside the line of the ball and paddles it down to fine leg for a couple of runs.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Jadeja! Pushed through quicker and flatter close to the off stump, Daryl Mitchell looks to dab at it but gets beaten on the outside edge.
20.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! This is slightly flighted on the stumps, Daryl Mitchell dances down the track and lifts it a long way down the ground for a biggie.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Much better from Bumrah this time! Fuller and around off, swept away behind square leg for a single.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja almost got to it! Full on the stumps, just holds in the deck a bit and Daryl Mitchell drives it uppishly to the right of the bowler. Jadeja scampers across and sticks out a right hand but the ball goes past him and down to long on for a single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On a length around off, Daryl Mitchell gets a big stride in and looks for the hard sweep but misses and bets hit on the pads. A big appeal from Ravindra Jadeja for LBW but it is turned down.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Fired in full on leg, Kane Williamson advances and drills it down to long on for just a single.
Match Reports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 398, are 163/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and New Zealand. Everything related to India and New Zealand match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs New Zealand live score. Do check for India vs New Zealand scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.