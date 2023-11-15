India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
24.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, full and on off, Virat Kohli knocks it straight to short extra covers.
24.4 overs (2 Runs) Buzzers! This is pushed through quicker, short and on off, Virat Kohli taps it wide of cover-point and sets off for the runs, the fielder throws at the keeper's end where Tom Latham lets it through which allows the batter to get back for the second run.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards long off for a run.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Virat Kohli drives it towards long off for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards short covers.
Rachin Ravindra (2-0-13-0) is back on.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, Virat Kohli drills it towards mid off for one.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit unlucky for Lockie Ferguson! He lands this short of a length and on leg, Virat Kohli gets cramped up as he looks to pull and it goes off his gloves past the keeper towards the fine leg fence for a boundary,
23.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and around off, Virat Kohli stabs it in front of point.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Lockie Ferguson bangs in a sharp bouncer now on middle, Shreyas Iyer gets hurried by it and takes his eyes off the ball but manages to hook it towards fine leg for another run.
23.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle and leg, Virat Kohli clips it through square leg for a run.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer runs it down to third man for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one, on a length and around off, punched down to long off for a single and Shreyas Iyer is off the mark.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Drifts this one into the legs, Shreyas Iyer works it away just behind square leg.
Halt! It looks like Shubman Gill is cramping up a bit. The physio is in to check on him. Oh..no! A bit of bad news for India as Gill has to retire hurt now. Shreyas Iyer comes out to the middle.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Another short ball around off, this is whipped down to long on for a single by Kohli.
22.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Very well controlled from Virat Kohli! This is very short and outside off, slower too, Kohli goes on the back foot and rolls his hands over the top of the ball to pull it down in front of mid-wicket for a boundary.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, pushed away toward sweeper cover for a single by Shubman Gill.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Nicely flighted, full and outside off, Virat Kohli looks to drive it inside-out but is a bit early on the shot and gets it down to wide long off for one.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, turning in from outside off, Virat Kohli presses forward and uses his wrists to stroke it down to long on for another single.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Keeps it nice and full, attacking the stumps, Gill leans on and eases it down to long on for a single.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and quicker, coming in from outside off, Gill gets a good stride out and blocks it out.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter, turning into leg, Virat Kohli whips it down to wide long on for one more.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Tries to fire it into the leg stump, Shubman Gill uses his feet and plays it with a straight bat down to long on for a single.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and sliding into middle, nudged away 'round the corner for no run.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Short on leg stump, Shubman Gill goes on the back foot and pushes it down to long on for one more.
20.5 overs (0 Run) On off stump and sliding on, pushed away toward mid off.
20.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and angled into middle and leg, this is worked awy past square leg for a run.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly flatter on off and sliding in off the deck, Virat Kohli looks to play off the back foot but one hand comes off the handle and the shot is miscued toward cover-point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the pads, trying to turn it away, Virat Kohli keeps it out.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on off stump, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and drives it down to long off for a single.
