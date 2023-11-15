India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell is solid in his defence once again.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell stays back and tucks it wide of short mid-wicket.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell dead-bats it onto the pitch.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) MISFIELD AND FOUR! This tossed up, full and around off, Daryl Mitchell slices it towards point where Jasprit Bumrah gets down but fails to read the spin and lets it through for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on leg, turning in, Kane Williamson works it towards deep square leg for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell moves back and flicks it through square leg for a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, short and on off, Daryl Mitchell taps it to the off side and scampers across for one.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Pushed through quicker, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell goes down and reverse-sweeps it past backward point for a couple of more runs.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell prods forward and defends it down the pitch.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Kane Williamson uses his feet and flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on middle, angling in, Kane Williamson blocks it out.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on off, Kane Williamson stabs it towards short covers.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Kane Williamson drills it towards long off for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A huge call by the third umpire but it seems to be the right one! This is flighted, full and around off, Kane Williamson steers it wide of point and sets off for the run, but is sent back halfway through, he is a bit lazy to get back while the fielder throws at the keeper's end where the stumps light up. Indian players look confident and it goes upstairs. The replays, however, shows that KL Rahul has disturbed one bail before the ball has reached there and when the ball hits the stumps, Kane Williamson's bat is inside the crease. Not Out!
Is that a run out? Kane Williamson is a bit sloppy here getting back and Jasprit Bumrah scores a direct hit at the striker's end. On the replays, it seems KL Rahul has clipped the bails with his gloves before the ball reaches the bails. It is touch and go and the third umpire is taking a long hard look at it and deciphers that the bail was taken off before the ball reached the stumps and the other bail got knocked over when Williamson had managed to just slide his bat in the crease. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen!
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! This is darted full and down the leg side, Kane Williamson goes down to paddle it away but misses as the ball goes off his pads behind where KL Rahul moves to his left but it defelcts off his pads as well and races to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
17.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but turned down! Rohit Sharma takes the review after some chat with his players. Kuldeep Yadav bowls this flatter, short and around leg, turns in, Kane Williamson stays back to flick but misses to get hit on the pads. UltraEdge shows no bat involved and Ball Tracking indicates that wickets is umpire's call. Not Out it is but India keep their review!
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The fielder in the deep could have done better! This is short and around middle, Kane Williamson rocks back and heaves it wide of deep mid-wicket where Shreyas Iyer runs to his right and dives but his knee gets stuck on the ground and the ball goes through to the fence for a boundary.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell eases it towards long on for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell drills it down the ground wide of long on for one.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it towards mid off.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Mohammed Shami pitches this one up again and around off, Daryl Mitchell stands tall and extends his arms nicely to smack it well wide of mid off for a boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) A slower one, full again and on off, Daryl Mitchell blocks it out towards short covers.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Mohammed Shami serves this one full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell clears his front leg away and presents the full face of the bat to loft it over the bowler's head for a biggie.
16.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell knocks it off the inner half of the bat towards short mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell sweeps it towards fine leg for one more.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, full and around leg, Daryl Mitchell once again goes down and paddles it past the keeper and wide of fine leg for a couple of runs.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back this time, on middle, Kane Williamson rocks back and pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell goes down and paddles it towards deep square leg for a run. That brings up the 50-run partnership between these two batters.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, Kane Williamson flicks it through square leg for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Kuldeep Yadav begins with a floated delivery, short and on off, Kane Williamson bunts it towards short covers.
