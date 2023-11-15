India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Kohli plays it with a straight bat to the left of the bowler.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on a nagging length around off and turning in, Virat Kohli punches it off the back foot but straight to mid on.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter one on middle, Shubman Gill walks into the ball and works it away through mid-wicket for a single. The 150 is now up for India!
19.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Shubman Gill is relentless out there. Tossed up outside off, Gill steps down the ground and thumps the ball over long off for a maximum. Not quite off the middle but more than enough to clear the ropes.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Gets away with it! Dragged down well down the leg side, staying a touch low, Virat Kohli pulls it down to fine leg for just a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up and sliding onto the pads, Virat Kohli flicks it toward square leg.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length this time and angles it into leg stump, Virat Kohli goes deep in his crease and half-pulls it down to long on for a run.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, slapped away off the back foot to deep cover-point for another single.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Slows it up now and angles it onto middle, Virat Kohli stays back in his crease and hits it down the ground for a run.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Gill cuts it off the back foot in front of point and picks up a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time and around off, jabbed off the back foot but straight to point.
18.1 overs (0 Run) A bit more round-arm and sliding it onto off stump, Gill eases it toward cover.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and on a nagging length, trying to fire one through the gate, Shubman Gill manages to tuck it away in front of square on the leg side and pick up a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed through a bit quicker and sliding onto the pads, Virat Kohli tickles it down to fine leg for one more.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Goes wider of the crease and tries to angle it into the legs, Virat Kohli makes room and uses his wrists to get it toward deep square leg for a couple of runs.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length this time and drifts onto the pads, Shubman Gill tucks it away through backward square leg and looks for two but has to settle for the single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller this time on middle, Virat Kohli leans on and pushes it down to long on for a single.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a flighted delivery, angled into the pads on a length, Virat Kohli nudges it to mid-wicket.
16.6 overs (0 Run) A low full toss outside off, Shubman Gill drives it to the left of the bowler who sticks out a left hand and makes a half-stop.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Slightly shorter and close to the off pole, Shubman Gill hangs back and cuts it really late, placing it perfectly between backward point and short third for a boundary.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Down the ground and over the ropes! Tosses this one up full and throws it well outside off, Shubman Gill skips down the track and doesn't quite get to the pitch of the ball but whacks it flat over the bowler's head for a maximum.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, played off the back foot but straight to cover-point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on a length and around off, Virat Kohli opens the bat face and eases it past cover-point for a single.
16.1 overs (0 Run) On a length around off and this one comes in with the arm, Virat Kohli keeps it out toward extra cover.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, tapped away past the cover region for a single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off again, Virat Kohli drives it along the ground toward extra cover this time.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter around off, chopped in front of short cover.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up outside off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and pushes it out toward cover.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off, there to be hit but Shubman Gill taps it straight through cover-point for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) This is fired in full and outside off, Virat Kohli drives it away wide of long off for an easy single.
