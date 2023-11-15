India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up, on middle, Daryl Mitchell knocks it back to the bowler where Mohammed Siraj gathers it up and once again fakes a throw at the batter's end. This time Mitchell also plays a fake shot and smiles back at Siraj.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Length again and on off too, Kane Williamson runs it down towards third man for another run.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! So close! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a hard length and on off, shaping in, Kane Williamson looks to push it away but gets an inside edge past the stumps and towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Daryl Mitchell drills it towards long on for a run.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Kane Williamson opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! TOP EDGE AND OVER THE ROPES! Mohammed Siraj bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Kane Williamson is a bit late into his pull shot and the ball flies off the top edge over the keeper's head for a biggie.
13.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and on off, Daryl Mitchell stabs it towards short covers.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell pushes it back to the bowler again.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell drills it wide of short mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted, full and on off, grips and turns away, Daryl Mitchell loses his bottom hand and chips it over covers for a brace.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Daryl Mitchell knocks it back to the bowler.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Daryl Mitchell strides forward and guides it with the outer half of the bat towards backward point.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on leg, Daryl Mitchell misses his flick as the ball rolls off the pads to the leg side. The batters crosses for a leg bye.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and on off, Daryl Mitchell blocks it towards short covers.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Kane Williamson steers it past point for a single.
A slight delay in proceedings as Kane Williamson has taken a blow to the rib cage. The physio strolls out to the middle but the Kiwi skipper sends him back and is good to continue.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUCH! Mohammed Siraj serves this short of a length, on middle, angling in, Kane Williamson looks to work it away but misses and gets hit around his chest area. He looks in some pain here.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! Mohammed Siraj bowls this back of a length and outside off, Kane Williamson makes room by moving to the leg side and cuts it hard through backward point for another boundary.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! More extras! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a hard length and around middle, shaping in, Kane Williamson looks to flick it away but misses as the ball goes off his thigh pads past the diving keeper towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. The umpire signals four byes though.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, turns away, Daryl Mitchell prods forward to block but gets an outside edge along the ground towards short third man.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery around off, Kane Williamson punches it through covers for one more.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell moves back and swats it towards long on for just one.
11.4 overs (5 Runs) NO BALL AND FOUR! Ravindra Jadeja fires this one full but down the leg side, Daryl Mitchell just tickles it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary. Oh..no! Jadeja has overstepped. Free Hit coming up...
11.3 overs (0 Run) An appeal for a catch, but turned down! This is flaoted, full and around off, Daryl Mitchell goes for the reverse-sweep but misses as the ball goes off his forearm towards first slip where Rohit Sharma catches it. KL Rahul says to his skipper to not take the review.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short again and on middle, Kane Williamson moves back and works it past the diving short mid-wicket fielder towards long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja starts with a short delivery, on off, Kane Williamson stays back and knocks it towards the bowler.
Ravindra Jadeja is now brought into the attack. He replaces Mohammed Shami.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off, Daryl Mitchell pushes it towards short covers.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played! Mohammed Siraj bangs this one short and on middle, Daryl Mitchell swivels and pulls it well towards the deep square leg fence for another boundary.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Daryl Mitchell tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, shaping in, Daryl Mitchell lifts his bat and lets it go to the keeper.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Mohammed Siraj serves this full again and on off, Daryl Mitchell stays back and shows the full of the bat to loft it over extra covers for a boundary. He got it from the toe-end of the bat but it had enough power to go to the fence.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, angling in, Daryl Mitchell prods forward and blocks it back to the bowler where Mohammed Siraj collects it and fakes a throw at the batter's end.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 398, are 89/2. The live updates of India vs New Zealand scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs New Zealand, India vs New Zealand live score, India vs New Zealand scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.