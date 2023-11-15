India vs New Zealand: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
12.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off and angling in, Virat Kohli hops back and dabs it down close to the body toward third man for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly fuller and outside off, Virat Kohli strides out and drives it straight to the man at mid off.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Pitches this one up around off at 142 clicks, Shubman Gill with a firm punch off the front foot straight to mid off but the batters scamper through for a single.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Even better this time! Banged in shorter by Lockie around off, Shubman Gill picks the length early, stands tall and muscles it away over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air but in the gap and that is a stylish boundary for Shubman Gill. Fraction shorter over middle, a nothing delivery really and Gill jabs it flat past a diving Glenn Phillips at mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and shorter outside off, Shubman Gill stays in his crease and punches it away through covers for a single.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) This is floated down leg, Shubman Gill goes down for the sweep and connects it well behind square leg. Devon Conway sprints across to his right in the deep and saves a couple of runs for his side.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill pushes it back to the bowler.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Shubman Gill moves back and forces it down the pitch where Mitchell Santner dives to his right to make a fine stop.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shubman Gill tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Shubman Gill prods forward and blocks it out.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards mid on.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up and around off, Virat Kohli clips it straight to short mid-wicket.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on leg, Shubman Gill works it through mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sweetly timed! Tim Southee serves this full but on the pads, Shubman Gill flicks it away uppishly but well wide of mid on and with great timing as well as the ball races to the fence for a boundary.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, on middle, Shubman Gill strides forward and knocks it towards mid on.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Change of pace from Tim Southee again, on a length and on off, Shubman Gill dabs it towards point.
