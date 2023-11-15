India vs New Zealand Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs New Zealand from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) Four!
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good call from Conway! Good length around the top of off, Rachin Ravindra looks to pinch and run as he bunts the ball out in front of covers but is sent back early by his partner.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a hard length on middle and leg at over 142 clicks and angling back in, Rachin Ravindra gets cramped for room and ends up pushing it gently back past the bowler.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fullish length, pitched up around middle, Rachin Ravindra punches it on the up and straight to extra cover.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, that was close! Pitched up on a nagging length and close to the off stump, this one skids on low and beats the inside edge of the bat of Conway.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Comes from around the wicket and looks to bowl a fuller one into the legs but this is spilled down leg for a wide.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Too full and too wide outside off, Devon Conway frees his arms and creams it away past point for a boundary.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Nervy from Devon Conway again! Good length on off, coming on quicker off the deck, Devon Conway looks to defend off the front foot but just jabs at it and almost gets an inside edge back onto the stumps.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Goes wider of the crease and now and serves a fuller one around off, Devon Conway looks to block but gets an inside edge toward square leg.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angled well across the left-hander and pushed a bit too wide for the umpire's liking.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal for LBW but pitching outside leg. This is bowled fuller around leg and angling in, Devon Conway plays all around it and gets pinged on the pads as the ball rolls away onto the leg side.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! On a good length and spilled down the leg side, left alone for a wide.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Loose from Devon Conway! A touch fuller around off, swinging away, Conway's feet don't move as he looks to punch it away and the ball zips past the outside edge.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! At 142.6 clicks and on a perfect length around the top of off. This one nips away sharply off the deck as Rachin Ravindra has a poke at it and is beaten past the outside edge.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lovely touch from Rachin Ravindra and he is off the mark with a boundary as well. Hard length in the channel, Ravindra lets the ball come on and opens the bat face late to edge it wide of the man at first slip for a boundary.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery from Mohammed Siraj as he bowls it very full on middle, shaping it back in. Rachin Ravindra jams it off the inside edge back onto the boot and the ball lobs up onto the off side. Four dots on the trot now!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Just a hint of swing on that occasion! Bowls it fuller on off and middle and gets the ball to curve back into the left-hander, Rachin Ravindra watchfully keeps it out.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely hit but for no run! Good length on off, sliding on nicely, Rachin Ravindra stands tall and drives it sweetly but straight to mid off again.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a pitched-up delivery right on the base of off stump. Rachin Ravindra gets on the front foot and punches it straight to mid off.
Mohammed Siraj to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) On a fuller length and in the channel, shaping away, Devon Conway shoulders arms at it. A good start for Devon Conway and New Zealand as 8 runs come off the first over of the chase.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beauty! Perfect length in the channel and gets it to swing away sharply, Devon Conway is caught on the crease and looks to play at it but is well beaten.
0.4 over (0 Run) Goes full and outside off, swinging it away, Devon Conway lets it through to the keeper.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary and New Zealand are up and running here! Fraction short and wide, Devon Conway stays back and uses fast hands to play it late behind point and the ball races away to the fence.
0.2 over (0 Run) Pitches this one up on off stump, Devon Conway pushes this one out toward mid off. Much better from Bumrah!
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! What a way to start the chase! A bit of a loosener from Jasprit Bumrah as he bowls this one a touch short and wide, Devon Conway stands tall and just slaps it away in front of point to get going with a boundary.
