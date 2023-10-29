India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Oh, that has zoomed past the inside edge!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard around off and gets it to seam away, Jos Buttler covers the line well and defends it out.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Length again in the channel, Moeen Ali plays at it with soft hands and gets it off the outside edge down to third man for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Moeen Ali makes another good block.
9.2 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK AGAIN! Switches back to around the wicket for the left-hander and hurls across a fuller delivery, angling it into the off pole. Moeen Ali gets on the front foot and makes a solid block off the middle of the bat.
Moeen Ali is the next man in. He will face the hat-trick ball.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Mohammed Shami is on fire here as England lose their fourth wicket. Comes from over the wicket to the right-hander and serves it on a hard length close to the off stump. This one holds its line and Jonny Bairstow looks to push at it with hard hands. The ball takes the inside edge, goes onto the body and then goes back on to hit the stumps. Bairstow is left dumbfounded and now Shami is on a hat-trick as England continue to lose wickets at an alarming rate.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Oh, dear! Mohammed Siraj has made a mess of that one on the fence and Jos Buttler is let off the hook with a free boundary. Back of a length outside off, Buttler pushes at it off the back foot but gets it off the outer half to the left of third man. Siraj runs around to his left but tumbles over and lets the ball through his hands into the fence.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Goes for the magic delivery, the fuller one that swings away from the pads but this is spilled down the leg side.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Way too full, in the blockhole outside off and Jos Buttler looks to cover drive but the ball takes the toe end and goes through to the keeper.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly back of a length, over off and Jos Buttler gets right behind the line to make the block.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On a good length and around off, Jos Buttler defends it out on the off side.
8.2 overs (1 Run) EDGED AND PUT DOWN! On a hard length outside off, Jonny Bairstow sees the width and latches onto it, trying to get moving but gets hurried on and takes the outside edge. The ball absolutely flies to the right of Virat Kohli at first slip and he does manage to get a right hand on it but the ball bursts through and the batters pick up a single. Tough, tough chance goes begging.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, angling in, Jonny Bairstow drives it off the inner half of the bat toward mid on.
The skipper, Jos Buttler walks out to bat with his side in a spot of bother.
7.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Shami has done to Ben Stokes what England did to Virat Kohli and the talismanic player departs for a duck. Shami goes a bit wider of the crease again and angles it in on a good length from around off. Ben Stokes backs away and has a swipe across the line but the ball pitches and comes back in with the angle, skidding past the bat and shattering the stumps. The decibel levels in the crowd are unbelievable and England are in all sorts of trouble at 33/3 as Shami bowls a wicket-maiden.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and angles it into middle and leg, Ben Stokes flicks it to wide mid on for no run.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Excellent bowling from Shami! Bowls it with an upright seam, from wide of the crease and angling it in from around off. Ben Stokes covers the line and looks to block but the ball seams away and beats the outside edge yet again.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length again around off, punched firmly off the back foot but straight to the man at covers. Ben Stokes can't seem to get off the mark here.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Trying to break the shackles! Back of a length around off, Ben Stokes gives himself room to go over the off side but mistimes it toward extra cover.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Mohammed Shami runs in and bowls a fuller delivery in the channel at around 140 clicks, angling in. Ben Stokes looks to lean on and block but ends up playing inside the line of the ball yet again.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Pitched up around off stump, it is the slower off-cutter as well that grips and comes back in. Jonny Bairstow gets on the front foot and defends it out toward cover.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly back of a length outside off, Jonny Bairstow stands tall and punches it out toward cover.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length around off, cutting back in, Jonny Bairstow plays it on the up but off the inner half and the ball goes back to the bowler. The dots just keep piling up!
6.3 overs (0 Run) Full and deadly accurate as well, swinging it into middle stump at 140 clicks. Jonny Bairstow stays back and just blocks it back to the bowler.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and outside off, driven straight to extra covers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) NO HAT-TRICK! Hard length on off stump and this one nips back in off the deck. Jonny Bairstow tentatively looks to block it from his crease but is beaten on the inside edge and gets hit high on the back leg.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back and angles it into the body, Ben Stokes fails to get it away and the ball goes off his thigh pads toward square leg.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Good length again in the channel and shaping away beautifully. Ben Stokes stays back this time and looks to play at it but the ball zips past the outside edge.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Pulls the length back and bowls it in the channel, getting the ball to seam away. Ben Stokes walks down the track and looks to thrash it away but is beaten on the outside edge.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Switches to around the wicket and angles it in on a fuller length from outside the off stump. Ben Stokes shoulders his arms at it.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Jonny Bairstow stays back and dabs this one down to third man for a single.
5.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts with a good-length ball on the pads. The ball hols up and Jonny Bairstow is early on the push. The ball takes the higher part of the bat and goes past square leg and they get a couple of runs.
