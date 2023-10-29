India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Chris Woakes ends the over with good-length delivery, Rohit Sharma prods forward and keeps it out to the off side. India are 35/2 after the end of the first Powerplay!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, angling in, Rohit Sharma flicks it straight to short covers.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Rohit Sharma punches it straight to short covers.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one up, on off, Rohit Sharma stays in his creases and dead-bats it down the pitch.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A streaky boundary! Chris Woakes lands this short of a length and outside ff, Rohit Sharma slashes hard at it and gets an outside edge over the keeper's head for a boundary.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Rohit Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and around off, Shreyas Iyer drills it towards short covers. A maiden over then!
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and around middle, Shreyas Iyer knocks it down the pitch.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Not Out! David Willey serves this full and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards short covers where Dawid Malan dives to his right and parries it towards mid off, Rohit Sharma sets off for the run but is sent back and Ben Stokes hits the stumps at the non-striker's end. However, the replay shows that Rohit is well inside the crease.
Is that a run-out? This one looked close in real time as Ben Stokes scored a direct-hit at the non-strikers' end. The umpires go upstairs and the replays show that Rohit Sharma did well to slide his bat in time. NOT OUT comes up on the big screen.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to his fuller length and on middle, Shreyas Iyer flicks it towards square leg.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer keeps it out to the off side.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Shreyas Iyer blocks it down the pitch.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on middle, Rohit Sharma knocks it towards mid on.
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on middle, Rohit Sharma uses his feet and drags it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and outside off, Rohit Sharma once again lets it go to the keeper.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Rohit Sharma punches it towards covers.
7.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Rohit Sharma offers no shot at it and lets it hit his pads. It looks too high for the LBW.
7.1 overs (1 Run) In the air..safe! This is full and on off, Shreyas Iyer looks to work it away but gets a leading edge just over short covers. They cross.
6.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it towards covers where Dawid Malan once again stops it well, there is some confusion among the batters but the single is completed.
Shreyas Iyer is the new batter in.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! David Willey strikes! He gets the big fish, Virat Kohli! The dot ball pressure has got into Kohli here and that stop from Dawid Malan a couple of balls ago proves to be crucial. David Willey lands this back of a length and around middle, Virat Kohli skips down the track and tries to wallop it over the infield but gets cramped and miscues it badly in the air towards mid off where Ben Stokes takes a dolly. India two down now!
6.4 overs (0 Run) Four dots in a row now! This is on a good length and on off, Virat Kohli steers it towards point again. The pressure is building up on Kohli.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent stop! This is touch fuller and on off, Virat Kohli drives it nicely again wide of short covers where Dawid Malan dives to his left to make a fine one-handed stop.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a bit and around off, Virat Kohli dabs it towards point.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Virat Kohli uses his feet and drives it firmly but straight to short covers.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Good leave! Chris Woakes bowls this on a hard length and around off, nips back in sharply, Rohit Sharma offers no shot at it as the ball goes over the off pole to the keeper.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Rohit Sharma keeps it out to the leg side.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Chris Woakes serves this full and on off, shaping away, Rohit Sharma pushes at it but gets an outside edge which falls just in front of Joe Root at first slip.
5.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, angling in, Rohit Sharma tries to flick but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, tempter for Rohit Sharma but he decides to leave it alone.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, shaping away, Rohit Sharma lets it go to the keeper.
