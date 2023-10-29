India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Right then, India have just about posted a competitive total on the board and they also have the quality to defend this score. While England batters haven't had the best of the World Cups but they will still back themselves to gun this down and end the winning streak of the Men in Blue. Join us in a bit to see how the chase unfolds.
Chris Woakes is up for a chat. He says that it is nice to get going with the new ball and it was one of the areas they needed to improve upon. Adds that it is always nice when you have rhythm and are able to put the opposition under pressure early on. mentions that it was frustrating to not get his lengths right early in the tournament and he is his biggest critic. Adds that there was some spin and the wicket was two-paced and their batters should assess the conditions. Ends by saying that he doesn't have much idea on how the wicket will play but hopes that it gets better under lights.
England, on the other hand, will be happy with the bowling effort. They looked like a team with a lot of energy and that was visible in their fielding right from the start. Chris Woakes was excellent with the new ball and got the early breakthrough which was followed up by David Willey with the big wicket of Virat Kohli. Woakes was given an extended first spell and he delivered again. However, after that, they let India slowly get back into the game. The wicket was turning a lot as well which will give confidence to the Indin spinners. It was Willey again who broke that huge partnership but even though they were able to squeeze in some cheap overs, they struggled to pick up wickets. Just when things were looking a bit bleak, Adil Rashid sent Rohit Sharma back to the hut which surely took some runs away from the total. Willey ended up with three wickets while Rashid got a couple and Mark Wood chipped in with one. The only thing they could have done better is bowled out the hosts and not let the tail add those crucial few runs in the end.
India got off to a steady start but lost Shubman Gill quite early on and then Virat Kohli also went back without troubling the scorers. Shreyas Iyer succumbed to yet another short ball and there were shades of the first game that the hosts played against the Aussies. However, in between all this, it looked like Rohit Sharma was playing on a different pitch altogether and kept scoring the runs. He also found strong support from KL Rahul as both of them took the hosts out of that difficult situation with a 90-run stand before a poor shot cost Rahul his wicket. Sharma also crossed 18000 international runs in this game which is an amazing feat. He was then joined by SKY and they continued to rack up the runs but the skipper just lost his patience and was dismissed for 87 trying to up the ante which meant India had to rebuild again. SKY lost a couple of partners but he scored a crucial 49 and just missed out on his fifty. Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav stayed till the end and gave themselves something to play with when they come out to bowl after the break.
A fine recovery from India! They were 40/3 at one stage but finished with 229 runs which shows a fighting effort from them. They would have hoped for a few extra runs at the death but if there is any team that can defend this, it is India. However, credit must also go to England for testing the hosts properly for the first time in this World Cup.
49.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Ends well does Chris Woakes! Sees Kuldeep Yadav advancing and bangs in a shorter one outside off. Yadav tries to reach it and play it toward backward point but the ball angles across and beats the bat. They had to go for the run and Jasprit Bumrah is already halfway down the track. Jos Buttler keeps his cool behind the stumps and under-arms the throw onto the stumps and Bumrah is the man who is run-out. A good effort in the field from England and India finish with 229/ on the board!
49.5 overs (0 Run) Pace on this time and this is pitched up up around, angling it away. Kuldeep Yadav looks to step out and heave across the line but gets beaten on the inside edge.
49.4 overs (1 Run) Takes pace off again and bowls it full outside off. Jasprit Bumrah gets across to reach it and heaves it off the toe end of the bat toward long on for yet another single.
49.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Kuldeep Yadav stays back and hits it down to widish mid off for a single.
49.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Rolls his fingers over the ball and takes pace off, bowling it full around off. Kuldeep Yadav looks to sit down and slog it away but is comprehensively beaten.
49.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Fuller and wider, trying to angle it across but ends up pushing it beyond the tramline.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in short around off, Jasprit Bumrah tries to muscle it away in front of square on the leg side but mistimes it down to long on for just a single.
Chris Woakes (8-1-29-2) to bowl the last over. Can he keep India under 230?
48.6 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and angles it in from outside off, Kuldeep Yadav stays back and dabs it down to backward point.
48.5 overs (1 Run) Nails the yrker at 146 clicks and gets it tailing into middle, Jasprit Bumrah does well to squeeze it out down to fine leg and collects another single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Kuldeep Yadav hops and plays it with an angled bat toward third man for a single.
48.3 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Full and quick at 146.8 clicks around off. Kuldeep Yadav clears the front leg and looks to tee off over extra cover but misses the ball completely.
48.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, trying to angle it into the pads but spills it down leg.
48.2 overs (1 Run) Back to over the wicket for the right-hander and delivers a slower ball, on a good length outside off. Jasprit Bumrah reaches out and taps it to the left of the diving fielder at backward point for one more.
48.1 overs (1 Run) Comes from around the wicket and hurls in a length ball at 147.9 clicks onto middle and leg. Kuldeep Yadav tucks it neatly into the vacant mid-wicket region and gets across for one. The batters look for two but the bowler gets to the ball quickly and keeps it down to a single.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Another slower one to end the over. Bowled into the pitch and well outside off, Jasprit Bumrah is beaten all ends up.
47.5 overs (2 Runs) Bnags in a slower bumper now, getting it in at a good height as well. Jasprit Bumrah takes it on and gets a top edge well wide of fine leg and picks up another brace as India reach 220 now.
47.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower one, pitched up around off, Jasprit Bumrah is drawn forward but manages to use his wrists and flicks it away in front of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, played off the back foot toward point for one.
47.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and angles it across the off stump, getting some good bounce and carry as well. Kuldeep Yadav looks to cut but is well beaten.
47.1 overs (1 Run) Just short! A cross-seamer now, back of a length and over middle. Jasprit Bumrah gets squared up as he looks to tuck it leg side but gets a leading edge that falls in front of Adil Rashid at short third. They hurry across for the single.
46.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A bit too straight from Willey and Kuldeep Yadav has glanced it fine enough for an useful boundary. Full again, attacking the pads but this one drifts down leg, Yadav gets enough bat on it and the ball rolls into the fine leg fence.
46.5 overs (1 Run) Slower and banged in outside off, Jasprit Bumrah waits and looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge down to third man for just a single.
46.4 overs (1 Run) Full again, on the stumps this time, clipped away through mid-wicket for a single.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, angling in, kept out by Kuldeep Yadav.
Kuldeep Yadav walks out to bat now.
46.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav falls one short of his fifty and David Willey picks up his third wicket of the game. Bowls this one full and wide, angling it across. SKY stays deep and makes a bit of room, looking to go inside-out but has to reach for it in the end. SKY lifts it over cover-point but gets no power on it. The ball goes straight to Chris Woakes in the deep and he makes no mistake. End of a solid knock.
46.1 overs (0 Run) Good change up! Shorter and around off, the off-cutter as well, going away from the right-hander. Suryakumar Yadav tries to angle it wide of the keeper but misses.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Banged in this time and Jasprit Bumrah looks to take it on but mistimes it uppishly in front of mid-wicket. Bumrah is eager for the run but Suryakumar Yadav sends him back.
45.5 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! A rare blemish in the field from England in this innings but Moeen Ali has spilled a pretty simple chance. Hard length around the top of off, Jasprit Bumrah looks for the big heave across the line but ends up lifting it over mid off. Moeen Ali over there walks back and drops it through his hands. Bumrah scampers across for two as well.
45.4 overs (0 Run) Good length well outside off, Jasprit Bumrah makes room and is unable to reach it.
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jasprit Bumrah with a stellar on-drive and the crowd goes wild inside the stadium. Full and quick at the stumps, Bumrah clears the front leg and jams it out wide of Ben Stokes at mid on and the ball runs away to the fence.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Excellent fielding in the deep keeps Suryakumar Yadav from getting back for the second run. Full and outside off, SKY stays back and slices it away to the left of deep point. The fielder there is lightning quick and Jasprit Bumrah too denies the second run.
45.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the stands and Suryakumar Yadav brings up the team 200 in style. Short ball on the hips with lots of pace behind it, SKY gets inside the line and lifts it well over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
