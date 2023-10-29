India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker now, outside off, David Willey digs it out wide of backward point for a single.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, David Willey drills it towards short covers.
34.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! David Willey clears the fence yet again! Jasprit Bumrah bangs this short but down the leg side, David Willey uses the pace of the ball and hooks it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
34.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, David Willey tucks it off the inner half towards short mid-wicket.
Mark Wood is the last man in for England.
33.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Mohammed Shami finally gets his man! He has his fourth wicket and sends Adil Rashid packing here. Shami serves this one full and around off, swinging in sharply, Adil Rashid moves across to flick it but misses it completely as the ball goes through the gates to shatter the stumps. India one wicket away from the win now!
33.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice shot! Mohammed Shami lands this back of a length and around off, Adil Rashid gets on top of the bounce and punches it nicely through covers for another boundary.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Short again and down the leg side again, Adil Rashid once again fails to pull it away. It is called a wide.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and down the leg side, Adil Rashid misses his hook, there is an appeal for caught behind but turned down. Wided.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Shami bangs this into the pitch, on middle, Adil Rashid gets into a very awkward position but hops up to keep it out well.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Goes a bit fuller and on the sixth stump line, Adil Rashid offers no shot at it.
33.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Mohammed Shami loses his line a bit and serves this on a good length but down the leg side, Adil Rashid just tickles it off his hips towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
33.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, shaping away, Adil Rashid leaves it alone.
32.6 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! This is another bouncer, on off, Adil Rashid looks to pull but toe-ends it in the air towards the short third man region where Shubman Gill from first slip runs to his right, dives but fails to reach it. A single is taken.
32.5 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and on off, Adil Rashid pushes it towards short covers.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, David Willey this time mistimes his pull shot towards deep backward square leg for a single.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, angling in, David Willey knocks it towards mid off.
32.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, David Willey dabs it towards point.
32.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow..where has that come from? Jasprit Bumrah lands this short of a length and around off, David Willey gets into a good position and pulls it over the deep square leg fence with disdain for a biggie.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, full and on middle, Adil Rashid defends it on the front foot.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, David Willey taps it wide of short covers for a run.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, David Willey knocks it towards mid on.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and outside off, David Willey leaves it alone.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Adil Rashid drives it towards long off for a single,
31.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Adil Rashid looks to work it away but gets a leading edge towards short covers.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, full and on leg, Adil Rashid nudges it towards square leg for a single.
30.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one one full and around middle, Adil Rashid knocks it towards the bowler.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Adil Rashid punches it towards short covers.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Adil Rashid keeps it out to the off side.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Adil Rashid prods forward and blocks it out down the pitch.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Adil Rashid clips it towards short fine leg.
