29.6 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on middle, Adil Rashid eases it towards long on for one.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Adil Rashid blocks it out.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, David Willey lofts it towards long off for a run.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Adil Rashid looks to drive but gets an inside edge towards square leg for a single.
Adil Rashid comes out to the middle now.
29.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! A huge appeal for lbw and the finger goes up. Liam Livingstone looks at his partner asking if the impact is outside off and he takes the review. Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one flatter and quicker around middle, turning it back into the right-hander. Livingstone goes down to play the hard sweep but misses and gets rapped on the pads. The UltraEdge shows that there's no bat involved and Ball Tracking shows that the ball is going straight on to hit the stumps. And with that, whatever little hope England had is gone and India are inching closer to their sixth win.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Nagging length on leg stump, turning in, Liam Livingstone works it away behind square leg.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Wicket-maiden! Spears it in at the stumps, David Willey stays deep in his crease and pushes it out on the off side.
28.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads again a bit shorter as well, tucked away 'round the corner for no run by Willey.
28.4 overs (0 Run) This is fired in fuller at the pads, David Willey fails to get it away.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter again on off, turning in a touch. David Willey blocks it again off the back foot.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and at the stumps, David Willey goes on the back foot and manages to keep it out on the leg side.
Drinks! England are nearing another defeat in this World Cup and all the hopes now lie on Liam Livingstone but he will need at least some sort of support from the other end. India will look to continue doing the same things and they know that with another wicket here they will be able to wrap things up quickly and stay unbeaten in the tournament. Also, David Willey is the next batter in for England.
28.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Chris Woakes can keep walking toward the pavilion as Ravindra Jadeja gets on the wicket-taking act. Just a regulation delivery, on a nagging length, fired a bit wider and quicker. Woakes dances down the track and doesn't adjust to the delivery, ending up running past it and the ball zips past the outside edge. KL Rahul has all the time in the world to dislodge the bails and India firm their grip on this game.
27.6 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, tucked away off the back foot in front of mid-wicket for one more. The required rate is now up to a-run-a-ball.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Another misfield from Mohammed Siraj and Rohit Sharma isn't happy about it. Tosses it up full and around off, Liam Livingstone fetches it and goes for the hard sweep but mistimes it to backward square leg where Siraj fumbles and lets the batters cross over.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Nagging length outside off, Liam Livingstone looks to rock back and punch it against the turn but the ball goes straight on and beats the outside edge.
27.3 overs (1 Run) A touch shorter turning into the pads, Chris Woakes works it away from his crease and through mid-wicket for a run.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Chris Woakes leans forward and blocks it out.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, turning in from outside off, Liam Livingstone is quickly onto the back foot and cuts it to deep cover-point for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Floated full on middle, pushed away gently to the right of the bowler.
26.5 overs (1 Run) Slising onto middle and leg, Liam Livingstone leans on and works it toward the vacant wide mid on region. Ravindra Jadeja is quick to chase it down and keeps it down to just a single.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, Chris Woakes drives it with the turn and gets it to sweeper cover for a single.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Angled into middle and leg, trying to turn it away, Woakes stays back and pushes it down to the right of the bowler.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on a nagging length and on off, Chris Woakes leans on to defend.
26.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, Liam Livingstone gets across and tucks it through mid-wicket for one.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Woakes' eyes light up but he fails to get the connection. This is short and wide from Shami, shaping away from the right-hander. Woakes stays put and looks for the uppercut but misses the ball.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard and keeps it over middle, Chris Woakes is late on the block but manages to keep it out on the leg side.
25.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and outside off, Chris Woakes gets the width and punches it off the back foot wide of deep cover for a couple of runs.
25.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and much straighter around middle, Chris Woakes firms it back to Mohammed Shami.
25.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Pitched up outside off, Chris Woakes stays leg side of the ball and plays the lofted drive over extra cover and picks up a boundary.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up around off, looking to slide it between bat and pad but Liam Livingstone gets forward well and punches it to the left of mid on for a quick single.
