India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter and a touch shorter, eased off the back foot through covers for a single.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Nagging length in and around the off stump, Liam Livingstone leans on and keeps it out.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On off stump, driven down to long off for another single by Woakes.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Fired in around the off stump, Chris Woakes gets on the front foot to defend.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery on off, sitting up a bit and Livingstone punches it down to long off for a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Round-arm delivery, full and angling into the stumps. Liam Livingstone gets a good stride in and keeps it out.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Another wicket-maiden for Mohammed Shami as he beats the outside edge one more time. Serves it full in the channel, getting it to move in the air. Chris Woakes looks to play the cover drive but is beaten on the outside edge.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length over the top of off, Chris Woakes stays behind the line and keeps it down in front of point.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Nagging length on the off stump, Chris Woakes stays back in his crease and manages to get bat on ball.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Right on the money again! Pitched up around off at 141.4 clicks and nipping back in. Chris Woakes stands tall and keeps it out on the off side.
Halt! It seems like Mohammed Shami has something in his eyes which is causing some trouble. The physio is in and he is washing it with some water. He is good to go now.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket and serves it full on off again, angling it back into the right-hander this time. Chris Woakes defends it back to the bowler.
Chris Woakes walks out to bat now.
23.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Shami has done it again! Starts the new spell from around the wicket and serves it full in the channel, right up to the batter. Moeen Ali is tentative to get on the front foot and ends up just pushing at it. The ball nips away a touch and takes the outside edge going straight into the grateful clutches of KL Rahul behind the stumps. Just when England looked to be building a steady stand, an inspired bowling change has derailed them and Shami has his third wicket.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW but that might have been bat first. Bowls it a bit more round-arm and angles it into middle stump. Liam Livingstone gets a big stride forward and looks to block but gets rapped on the pads. There might have also been a case of the impact being outside off. Nevertheless, no review is taken by India.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on the pads, turned away in front of square leg for one more by Moeen Ali.
22.4 overs (1 Run) A touch fuller around off, caressed through the cover region by Liam Livingstone for just a single.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter again and around off, Liam Livingstone stays there and pats it to extra cover.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker around off, Liam Livingstone keeps it out toward cover.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, on a nagging length and straightening off middle, kept out by Liam Livingstone.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up around off, pushed out through covers for a single.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one around leg stump, Liam Livingstone looks to pull it but it isn't short enough and gets rapped on the pads.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mohammed Siraj with a bit of sloppy work in the deep and Liam Livingstone picks up a much-needed boundary. Floated up down leg, Livingstone sweeps it aerially toward deep backward square leg. Siraj runs around a long way from square leg and gets a hand on it but fails to pull it back in and the ball trickles into the fence.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and looks to turn it into the stumps, Liam Livingstone blocks it well off the back foot.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, full on off, worked away through mid on for another single.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter trajectory, full and around off, Liam Livingstone gets to the pitch of the ball and strokes it past extra cover for a single.
20.6 overs (1 Run) Back to around the wicket and speared in around off stump, Liam Livingstone gets on the front foot and hits it through mid off for one more.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, eased down to long on for a single.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket and fires it in on off stump, Moeen Ali tucks it to mid-wicket.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floats this one up full and outside off, driven along the ground to deep cover for one more by Liam Livingstone.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up a bit on middle, Moeen Ali leans on and strokes it down to long on for a single.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on the pads, a hint of turn into the left-hander, Moeen Ali just tucks it to square leg.
Match Reports
