19.6 overs (0 Run) Another quicker delivery, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
19.5 overs (0 Run) RIPPER! This is slower through the air, full and around off, grips and turns in sharply again, Liam Livingstone looks to drive but gets beaten on the inside edge here. Very similar to the one that got Jos Buttler out but this one doesn't turn as dramatically and that saves Livingstone.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone prods forward and blocks it out down the pitch.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on off, Liam Livingstone jams it out towards the bowler again.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone knocks it back towards the bowler where Kuldeep Yadav dives to his right to stop it.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Moeen Ali drills it towards long on for a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone defends it on the front foot.
18.5 overs (2 Runs) Pushed through quicker, full and around leg, Liam Livingstone flicks it wide of deep square and comes back for the second run. If the throw at the bowler's end would have been better, the batter might have been in a bit of trouble.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full and on middle, Liam Livingstone pushes it back to the bowler.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, short and outside off, Liam Livingstone slashes hard at it but fails to connect.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on off, Moeen Ali drills it towards long on for a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Ravindra Jadeja begins with a flatter delivery, full and on middle, Moeen Ali tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A bit short and around off, Liam Livingstone stays back and keeps it out to the off side. Only three runs from the over!
17.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone knocks it towards the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on off, Liam Livingstone blocks it out well.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short and around middle, Liam Livingstone punches it wide of short mid-wicket.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and around off, Liam Livingstone throws his bat at it and gets an outside edge past point as the Ravindra Jadeja chases it and slides it keep it inside. Two runs taken.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Moeen Ali taps it wide of point for a single.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Mohammed Siraj bangs this short but down the leg side, Liam Livingstone just helps it on its way towards the fine leg fence for a welcome boundary.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and around off, Liam Livingstone opens the face of the bat and steers it towards point.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and outside off, Liam Livingstone cuts it nicely towards deep backward point for a couple of runs.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Liam Livingstone dabs it towards point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on off, Moeen Ali drills it on the up wide of mid off for a single this time.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Moeen Ali drives it straight to mid off.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full, on off, Liam Livingstone blocks it out onto the pitch.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and on off, Moeen Ali punches it through covers for a run.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Liam Livingstone drills it towards long off for a single and gets off the mark.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on middle, Liam Livingstone keeps it it out to the off side.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter, full and on middle, Liam Livingstone clips it towards short fine leg.
Liam Livingstone walks out to bat next.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CASTLED! What an absolute beauty! Jos Buttler stands there in disbelief but he has to walk back to the hut now as well. Kuldeep Yadav bowls this one a bit quicker, short and well outside off, gets it to grip and turn in a long way, Jos Buttler gets stuck in his crease as he looks to punch square on the off side but he is nowhere near the ball and it goes through the huge gap between bat and pad to shatter the stumps. England lose half their side now!
