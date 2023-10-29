India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks! What a start to his run chase and the Indian seamers have been all over the English batters. Mohammed Siraj though was under pressure early on by the openers and England got to 30 runs quickly after which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the top order. England are. lacking in confidence and the loss of wickets coupled with the crowd rallying the home side This is now a very, very tough job for the reigning champions. Skipper Jos Buttler will need to step up if they are to pull off a miracle win.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in a bouncer now, on middle, zips through the surface, Jos Buttler looks to pull but fails to connect,
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes back to his fuller length, on off, Jos Buttler stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around leg, Moeen Ali mistimes his pull towards fine leg for a run.
12.3 overs (1 Run) This is pitched up and around off, Jos Buttler drives it through covers for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, angling in, Jos Buttler pushes it towards short covers.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on the pads, Moeen Ali misses his flick as the ball goes off his pads towards short fine leg, KL Rahul chases it and collects it. A leg bye is taken.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Tempter from Shami! He serves this full again, outside off, shaping away, Jos Buttler offers no shot at it.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller and around off, Jos Buttler strides forward and blocks it out towards short covers.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, angling in, Jos Buttler looks to flick it away but misses and gets hit high on the body.
11.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and around off, no movement, Jos Buttler lets it go to the keeper.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, Jos Buttler mistimes his drive off the bottom edge towards mid off.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Just short! Mohammed Shami serves this full and on middle, Moeen Ali drives it uppishly but the ball falls short of mid off where the fielder fumbles a bit and allows the single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Another full delivery, on middle, angling in, Jos Buttler knocks it with a straight bat towards mid off.
10.5 overs (0 Run) This is pitched up and around off, Jos Buttler drives it straight to short covers.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Moeen Ali punches it towards deep point for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller again and around off, Moeen Ali steers it towards point.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, Moeen Ali gets behind the line of it and keeps it out to the leg side.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and around off, Moeen Ali pushes it towards short covers.
