India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Another leg-break, flighted up on a nagging length and turning away. Rohit Sharma plays it late and dabs it down toward backward point. End of another miserly over by Adil Rashid, just one off it.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Slower and shorter around off, sticking in the pitch, Rohit Sharma waits for it before punching it off the back foot toward cover.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one on the stumps, nudged away toward mid-wicket.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Gives it more air and flights it up around off, drawing Rohit Sharma forward. The ball grips and turns past the outside edge.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time outside off, cut away off the back foot in front of point for a single.
14.1 overs (0 Run) On a nagging length on off and middle, KL Rahul goes on the back foot and picks up the googly before blocking it out on the off side.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma has had enough and probably that will be the end of Woakes' testing first spell. Banged in a bit around off, Sharma steps out and forces the lofted shot over mid on for a much-needed boundary.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and a bit wider as well, Rohit Sharma gets a good stride in and blocks it with soft hands to cover-point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length this time, KL Rahul hops and nudges it into the open space at mid-wicket for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Sharma looks to advance but Chris Woakes angles in a length ball at the pads. Rohit adjusts and pushes it toward wide mid on for a quick run.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Good length, in the channel and Rohit Sharma solidly blocks it out in front of cover-point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Hits the hard length and keeps it around middle, KL Rahul neatly tucks it away in front of square on the leg side and picks up a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Drifting down leg! Pulls the length back and bowls this one from the front of the hand, turning in from middle. Rohit Sharma gets pushed on the back foot and plays all over it, getting hit high on the pads.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Another slowish leg-break, floated up on off stump, KL Rahul plays it with soft hands toward extra cover and picks up his first run of the game.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off and turning away, KL Rahul gets on the front foot and keeps it out toward cover.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Gives it a bit more air, on middle and gets the ball to dip. Rohit Sharma shows the full face of the bat and eases it through mid off for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up and drifting it onto middle and leg this time, Rohit Sharma watchfully keeps it out.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off stump, pushed through just a bit quicker as well. Rohit Sharma leans on to defend.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Top over, just a run and a wicket! Bowled on a hard length outside off and this one nips off the deck, bouncing a bit extra as well. KL Rahul leaves it alone.
KL Rahul is the next man in.
11.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! That is a huge opportunity missed for Shreyas Iyer but the decision to keep Chris Woakes on for an extended spell has proved to be a positive one for Jos Buttler and England. Woakes bangs this one a bit on a shorter length and over the stumps. It is again the pressure created by the dot balls prior to this delivery that draws Iyer into playing a reckless shot. Iyer looks to muscle the pull but miscues it badly toward mid on. Mark Wood over there settles under it and takes a simple catch. India in all sorts of trouble now.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Shreyas Iyer hangs back and pats it down in front of point.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Twice now that the ball has fallen short of Joe Root at first slip and Chris Woakes wants him to come closer. Pitched up around the fifth stump line and shaping away as well. Iyer just leaves his bat hanging while looking to block and gets an outside edge that lands well short of the first slip.
11.2 overs (0 Run) JAFFA! The fuller is doing all sorts of things for Chris Woakes. This is served full and on off stump but swerves away really late. Shreyas Iyer is drawn forward but the ball zips past the outside edge.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length, around the top of off and angling in. Rohit Sharma tucks it away neatly through square leg for a single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, full and drifting onto middle and leg, Iyer tentatively pushes it out on the off side. Just the 4 singles off Rashid's first over.
10.5 overs (1 Run) At just 80 clicks and sitting up around off, Rohit Sharma strokes it off the back foot down to long off for one more.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and a touch quicker outside off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and forces the drive down to long off for a run.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off stump, Iyer drives it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shortens the length and bowls it slower around off, Rohit Sharma punches it square of the back foot toward deep cover and rotates the strike.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts with a regulation leg-break. Floats it up wide of off stump, Shreyas Iyer caresses it to sweeper cover for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, India are 51/3. The live updates of India vs England scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs England, India vs England live score, India vs England scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.