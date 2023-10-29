India vs England Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Looks plumb and the finger is raised! Joe Root has reviewed it though. Jasprit Bumrah goes back to bowling from over the wicket and bowls it fuller on off, angling in. Joe Root walks right across his stumps and looks to flick it away behind square but plays down the wrong line and gets caught in front. Nothing on UltraEdge and Ball Tracking comes up with three reds. The crowd goes wild as Root walks back for a golden duck and Bumrah has two-in-two, crazy stuff!
Joe Root walks out to bat at number 3.
4.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! The change of angle does do the trick for Jasprit Bumrah and India have their first wicket. On a hard length around off at almost 142 clicks and this one doesn't move but rather comes in with the angle. Dawid Malan hangs back, doesn't move his feet and looks to cut close to the body but he only manages to get an inside edge back onto the stumps and hears the death rattle.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and pushed across onto the pads, Dawid Malan gets his hands in front and pushes it down to mid on.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Eased away by Dawid Malan! Fuller this time, shaping away from around off, Malan plays it late and opens the bat face to steer it past point for a boundary.
4.2 overs (0 Run) BEAUTY! Just a touch fuller around off and nipping away quickly off the deck. Dawid Malan is pushed on the back foot and tries to play at it but is beaten on the outside edge.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket to the left-hander and serves it on a good length around off at 141.4 clicks. This is angled in and leaves the batter but Dawid Malan gets behind the line to block.
3.6 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, angling into off, punched away off the back foot wide of the fielder at third man for a couple of runs.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have hurt! Pitched up around off, Jonny Bairstow punches it straight back and Mohammed Siraj sticks out his left hand, getting hit hard on the thumb but he is fine to continue.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on off stump, angling back in. Jonny Bairstow looks for the booming cover drive but gets a big inside edge that goes past the stumps and Mohammed Siraj holds his head in dismay.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, angled in and straightening a bit off the deck as well. Jonny Bairstow plays it on the up toward mid off. Siraj seems to be struggling a bit with the strapping on his ankle and the physio is out to have a look. A slight delay in proceedings.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Jonny Bairstow looks to stand tall and punch it on the up but mistimes it back on the deck.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely driven and the English openers are putting pressure on Mohammed Siraj with some aggressive strokes. Length ball around off, Jonny Bairstow gets on the front foot and punches it away past extra cover for a boundary.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up around off, nipping away sharply after pitching and Dawid Malan decides not to play at it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller on leg, swinging across, Dawid Malan defends it out with a straight bat.
2.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and at the stumps this time, Dawid Malan looks to jam it out but ends up squeezing it off the inside edge past the stumps toward backward square leg. The batters come back for two as well.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal from the bowler but a full-fledged appeal from the crowd for LBW and the umpire says no. Fuller in length, outside leg and going across a long way. Dawid Malan is beaten and gets rapped on the pads.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Ripper off a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah! Perfect length on middle and off, this one pitches and nips away late across the left-hander. Dawid Malan looks to play at it but is left bamboozled.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, sprayed down the leg side and this one swings further down leg. KL Rahul does well to spring to his right and get a glove on it.
2.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length around leg and angled across, Dawid Malan hops back and blocks it back to the bowler.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and around leg, sliding into the pads. Dawid Malan misses the flick and the ball rolls off his pads toward backward square leg. They pick up a leg bye.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely timing on this occasion! Full on off stump, bowled with a wobbly seam, Dawid Malan stays back and punches it straight back past the bowler and to the left of mid off for a boundary.
1.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is a gorgeous shot to get off the mark from Dawid Malan! Good length around the top of off, Malan takes a step across and clobbers it nonchalantly over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Keeps it nice and full around middle at 140 clicks. Dawid Malan stays back and pushes it out toward mid off looking for the single but doesn't get it.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Pitches this one right up on off stump, Dawid Malan stands tall and drives it straight to mid off.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Goes fuller now and looks to attack the pads but shapes it down the leg side for another wide.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Much better! Good length outside off and angling across the left-hander. Dawid Malan leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward start from Mohammed Siraj as he serves it shorter and well down leg, getting extra oomph off the deck though.
Mohammed Siraj to share the attack.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets that one through and Jonny Bairstow and England are underway! Just a fraction short and wide from Jasprit Bumrah, angling back in. Bairstow stays back and taps it past the point fielder for the first boundary of the chase.
0.5 over (0 Run) Still no score on the board! Good length in the channel, Jonny Bairstow looks to bunt it on the off side and get off the mark but is sent back.
0.4 over (0 Run) Oh, that has gone a long way and this is a top start by Jasprit Bumrah. Bowled on a hard length around the top of off and this one nips back in off the deck. Jonny Bairstow is beaten on the inside edge and KL Rahul has to dive to his left to collect the ball.
0.3 over (0 Run) The inswinger now! On a length around off and coming back into the batter. Jonny Bairstow stays back and keeps it out to cover-point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Goes even fuller on this occasion but the line is closer to the off stump. Jonny Bairstow drives it on the up but can't get it through the cover region.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a fullish-length ball, on the fifth stump line and gets it to shape away late. Jonny Bairstow stays watchful and lets it through to the keeper.
