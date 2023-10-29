India vs England: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs England from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that they would have batted first as well. Adds that the pitch looks good and it should play well for all 100 overs. Tells that it is always nice to have a break after a hectic schedule and it is good to come back to business with a fresh mind. Informs they are unchanged.
Jos Buttler, the skipper of England says that they will bowl first and it is a gut decision and hopefully today is the day they play their best cricket. Adds that they haven't played at their best and against India in a World Cup is a special occasion and will hope to rise up to the occasion. Mentions that whatever they have done first, they haven't been able to do it well and will look to give it their all. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team from the previous game.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.
England (Unchanged Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (C/WK), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
TOSS - Jos Buttler calls it right and England have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Ravi Shastri and Naseer Hussain are pitchside. Ravi says that the pitch looks like that of the Wankhede Stadium from the 1980s and 90s but adds that there is wear and tear and there are patches that will help the spinners. Says that it is a drier pitch than usual and will aid the spinners. Naseer says that it will certainly spin but when and how much, that is to be seen. Adds that England will prefer the ball to spin a lot as India are at their best when the track turns a bit but when it turns a lot, England can exploit it. Ravi adds that it won't be easy to get Ravichandran Ashwin directly into the line-up.
England, on the other hand, haven't performed anywhere near like the holders of the trophy and with only one win, their chances of making it to the semis are all but over. However, not long before they were the top side in limited overs cricket and scared other teams with their attacking style of play but that has completely backfired here. They still have world-class players like Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone and so on but no one has performed to their full potential. They will hope that all the criticism get them fired up and they put up a stern challenge to the hosts. Mark Wood will be key with the ball because this is his home ground as he plays for Lucknow in the Indian T20 League but he will obviously need support from the others as well to get the win. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
India have been by far the best team in this World Cup and it is going to take something really special to go past them. The Rohit-Kohli masterclasses are on show almost every game while youngsters Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are doing their job effectively as well. Their bowling also have been amazing with Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja forming a strong partnership while Jasprit Bumrah has troubled the batters at all phases of the game. Mohammed Shami finally got his chance in the last match against the Kiwis and ended up with a five-wicket haul. Their bench strength is also really good and if they want an extra spinner against the English batters, they always have the option of Ravichandran Ashwin. The current form suggests that they should be able to win this one but they are smart enough not to take any opponents lightly and just continue to do the simple things right and the results will follow.
Hello and a warm welcome folks! The Men in Blue are back in action in the World Cup and this time they will be taking on the defending champions England at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. India are the only unbeaten team in this tournament and will look to maintain while the Englishmen will hope to make a statement and save some pride.
... MATCH DAY ...
