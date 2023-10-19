India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, angling into the stump. Shubman Gill punches it out on the off side.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way again! Tossed up around off, Shubman Gill steps out again and goes hard at the lifted shot but the ball comes off the toe end and still clears the ropes. Ending the first Powerplay with a flourish here Gill.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on the stumps, Shubman Gill blocks it out.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good footwork from Shubman Gill and he picks up a maximum now. Gives it some air and drifts it into middle and leg, Gill skips down the track and hits through the line, sending the ball well over the long on fence for a biggie.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly flighted on off and skidding on, Shubman Gill plays it away to mid off.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter around the hips, tucked away neatly behind square leg for a single. The 50 comes up now for India as well.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Keeps hitting that 6 to 8 meter length and keeps it in and around the off stump. Shubman Gill plants the front foot forward and punches it to mid off.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Hard length around the top of off, Shubman Gill stands tall and punches it toward covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length again around off, not too short to pull but Rohit Sharma swings across the line and gets it to deep square leg. Picks up a single as well.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller and on off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and firms the cover drive but can't get it past extra cover.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Hitting the deck hard and keeping the line tight around off, Rohit Sharma stays back to defend.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter and slower on the pads, worked away in front of square on the leg side for a quick single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery around middle, Rohit Sharma gets pushed onto the back foot and forces the ball out to the right of the bowler.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fired in on the legs, Rohit Sharma steps out and flicks it straight to the man at mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Short and quick around off, Rohit Sharma looks to cut but hits it straight to cover-point.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted into middle and leg, Rohit Sharma leans on and pushes it gently to the left of the bowler.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Classy from Rohit Sharma. Full and outside off, Rohit gets down on one knee and fetches the ball to sweep it hard and well to the right of deep square leg for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on off, angling in and Shubman Gill punches the straight drive back to the bowler.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Good length, hitting the deck a bit hard and angling it into off stump. Gill defends it from his crease.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, chopped in front of covers.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) back of a length and over off stump, Shubman Gill has a slight shimmy across and checks the short-arm jab through mid-wicket picking up a couple of runs as well.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky but Shubman Gill won't mind it one bit. Length ball outside off, Gill comes down the track, looking to go big but gets a thick outside edge that flies over short third and goes into the fence.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a hard-length delivery, on off and angling in. Shubman Gill gets right behind the line and defends it down the pitch.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up again on the stumps and Rohit lunges forward to make the block. Good comeback by Nasum Ahmed after getting hit for a boundary off the first ball.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Drifted onto middle, this one holds up in the pitch a touch but Rohit Sharma defends it well off the front foot.
5.4 overs (0 Run) A hint of flight on this occasion and around off, Rohit Sharma looks to lean forward and defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller this time and outside off, inviting the drive and Rohit Sharma does drive it away to extra cover.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker one around off, kept out by Rohit Sharma.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quick hands from Rohit Sharma and he picks up another boundary. Short and around off, Sharma rocks back and pushes it out through cover-point for four runs.
