India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off from around the wicket, angling in, Tanzid Hasan blocks it back to the bowler.
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Sublime batting! Shardul Thakur bowls the slower delivery now, full and on off, Tanzid Hasan picks it up early and waits for it to dispatch it over the wide long off fence for another maximum. He is timing the ball brilliantly here. 16 runs already off the over!
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary now! Shardul Thakur goes back to his fuller length and around middle, Tanzid Hasan uses his feet to get to the pitch of it and lifts it nicely over the mid on fielder as the ball teases the fielders and rolls slowly to the fence for four more runs.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Tanzid Hasan clears the fence again! Shardul Thakur lands this back of a length and on middle, sits up nicely for the batter, Tanzid Hasan moves across and heaves it over the deep square leg fence for a biggie. The 50-run partnership comes up between the openers now
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur begins with a full delivery as well, on middle, Tanzid Hasan blocks it out solidly down the pitch.
A change from both ends as Shardul Thakur comes into the attack.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Kohli finishes with another full delivery around off, Tanzid Hasan pushes it through covers for one.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full again and around middle, Litton Das eases it towards long on for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Virat Kohli starts with a full delivery, on off, angling in, Litton Das prods forward and blocks it out towards short covers.
Hardik Pandya tried to stop the ball on the followthrough and has fallen over, twisting his ankle in the process. That could be really painful but hopefully, Pandya is fine and the physio is out to have a look. This doesn't look particularly good for Pandya and we have a bit of an extended delay but Pandya is back up and hobbling back to his bowling mark. Unfortunately, Pandya has to go off the field and it will be Virat Kohli to complete the unfinished over.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! Even better shot! Hardik Pandya sticks with his fuller length, on middle, Litton Das stays in his crease this time and presents the full face of the bat to bring out a fabulous straight drive as the ball races past the bowler to the fence for another boundary. Pandya seemed to have injured himself on the follow through and will require some treatment.
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Litton Das joins the act now! Hardik Pandya serves this full and around off, Litton Das uses his feet and goes inside out to loft it over extra covers for a boundary.
8.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Hardik Pandya starts with a good-length delivery around off, shapes away a bit, Litton Das goes for the big booming drive but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Hardik Pandya comes in as the first bowling change.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and on middle, Tanzid Hasan clips it towards short mid-wicket.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot! Mohammed Siraj goes a bit fuller and around middle, Tanzid Hasan shimmies down the track and shows the full face of the bat to drill it sweetly past the bowler for four more runs.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Tanzid Hasan cuts it straight to point.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in a bouncer now but too high for the batter, Tanzid Hasan leaves it alone. Wided.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tanzid Hasan showing positive intent now! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a good length and around off, Tanzid Hasan skips down the track and slices it towards the vacant deep point fence for a boundary.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs this short and on middle, Litton Das pulls it on the bounce to deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Litton Das tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tanzid Hasan goes big now! Jasprit Bumrah tries for the bouncer now and serves this on middle and leg, Tanzid Hasan moves across a bit and gets inside the line of it to hook it way over the fine leg fence for a biggie. This has been a steady start from Bangladesh!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Tanzid Hasan knocks it towards mid on.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah pitches this one up again, outside off, shaping away, Tanzid Hasan once again throws his bat at it but the ball just goes past the outside edge to the keeper.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller but down the leg side, Tanzid Hasan misses his glance. Wided.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Length again and around off, Litton Das opens the face of the bat and steers it towards third man for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on off, Litton Das blocks it onto the pitch.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, on off, Litton Das drives it straight to cover-point.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, nips back in, Litton Das gets into an awkward position but guides it towards third man with his bottom hand coming off from the bat. They cross.
5.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Litton Das stabs it towards point.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Mohammed Siraj serves this full again and on off, Litton Das moves across a bit and uses his wrists beautifully to flick it between mid-wicket and mid on for another boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Litton Das drives it straight to mid off.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Mohammed Siraj lands this short of a length and outside off, Litton Das finally gets the chance to free his arms and slashes it towards the deep backward point fence for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Oh..some bounce! Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and around off, takes off from the surface, Litton Das gets surprised by the extra bounce as he looks to tap it away and the ball zips past the outside edge to the keeper.
