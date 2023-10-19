India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
49.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Shoriful Islam comes out to the middle now.
49.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jasprit Bumrah with a trademark yorker and he gets the job done. Goes full and straight, at over 140 clicks and gets it right at the base of the middle stump. The ball swerves a bit in the air as Mahmudullah tries desperately to keep it out but the ball hits the toe and smashes into the stumps. End of a fighting knock by Mahmudullah and Bumrah gets his second wicket.
49.1 overs (0 Run) Very full, in the blockhole around off and angling in. Mahmudullah looks to jam it out but gets an inside edge onto the pads. Interestingly, Rohit Sharma has gone for the review for an LBW but the replays clearly show that there was a big inside edge. One taken more in hope more than anything else.
Jasprit Bumrah (9-1-33-1) to bowl the last over. Can he keep Bangladesh under 260? Let's find out.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Full and on the stumps, Mustafizur Rahman hits it down to long on but stays where he is and Mahmudullah will keep strike for the final over.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Hard length on leg stump, cramping the batter for room. Mustafizur Rahman tries to back away but only manages to force it out to short extra cover.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and wide, executed better by Siraj and Mahmudullah only manages to squeeze it away wide of third man for a single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and wide outside off, sprayed beyond the tramline and Mahmudullah leaves it alone.
48.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a strike! Mohammed Siraj misses his mark and serves it in the slot and around middle. Mahmudullah holds hi shape well and hoicks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
48.2 overs (0 Run) Eyeing up that leg side once again. Full and outside off, Mahmudullah walks across to slog it away but cue-ends it back to the bowler who makes a half-stop.
48.1 overs (2 Runs) Hard length well outside off, Mahmudullah is early to walk a long way across the off stump and lifts it high toward wide long off. The ball falls safely and Mahmudullah gets back on strike with a brace.
47.6 overs (0 Run) Ends with a bumper as this is bowled over the stumps and angled in. Mustafizur Rahman ducks under it.
47.5 overs (0 Run) Nails the yorker again, at 144.5 clicks and right on the leg peg. Mustafizur Rahman does manage to keep it out toward mid on but that's top-tier bowling from Bumrah.
47.4 overs (0 Run) Comes from around the wicket and attacks the pads at 145 clicks with a length ball, angling in. Mustafizur Rahman does well to stay back and gets some bat on it.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Gets the yorker in this time, at 141.9 clicks and tailing in from outside off. Mahmudullah digs it out to extra cover for a single.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent placement! On a good length but well outside off, Mahmudullah stays put and lets the ball come on before opening the bat face and guiding it in between backward point and short third for a boundary. Crucial knock thus far from Mahmudullah here.
47.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one, full and outside off, just inside the tramline. Mahmudullah looks to drive but is beaten.
46.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball over the stumps again and getting a bit of oomph off the deck. Mustafizur Rahman stays inside the line and watches it sail through to the keeper.
Mustafizur Rahman walks out to bat now.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Mohammed Siraj sticks to his strength and gets his man eventually. Banged in short over middle and leg, with a bit of pace behind it as well. Nasum Ahmed stays deep and makes room, trying to go for the pull but only manages a thin edge through to the keeper and KL Rahul gobbles up the chance with ease.
46.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap well! Takes pace off this time and bowls it on a shortish length outside off, Nasum Ahmed backs away and thumps it in between mid off and the cover region for a second boundary in the over.
46.3 overs (0 Run) Banged in shorter this time, over middle and leg and at almost 140 clicks. Nasum Ahmed once again looks to back away and take it on but misses.
46.2 overs (0 Run) Hard length over the leg stump, Nasum Ahmed backs away and looks to heave it over mid-wicket but only connects with thin air.
Slight halt! It seems like Mohammed Siraj has hurt his finger while trying to stop the ball. The physio is in to check on him now. He looks fine to continue..
46.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Overpitched on the stumps, Nasum Ahmed drills it back with venom and a bit uppishly as well. Mohammed Siraj tries to get two hands on it but the ball flicks the fingers of the left hand and races away down the ground for a boundary.
Mohammed Siraj (8-0-42-1) replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls the off-cutter now, on a good length and well outside off. Nasum Ahmed reaches out and manages to tap it in front of extra cover for a single.
45.5 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off, punched away off the front foot and through covers for a single.
45.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Mahmudullah laying into Shardul Thakur here. Banged into the pitch and over off stump, Mahmudullah gets on top of the bounce and pulls it flat, just over the mid-wicket fence and picks up a maximum. 13 off the over already!
45.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery from Shardul Thakur as he bowls a half-volley down leg, Mahmudullah whips it away to the right of deep backward square leg for a boundary.
45.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played by Mahmudullah. Good length over middle, Mahmudullah hops back and tucks it away with soft hands toward the vacant mid-wicket region and picks up a couple of runs.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Swung away for one! Banged in short over leg stump, Nasum Ahmed backs away and pulls it down crisply to deep mid-wicket for a single.
