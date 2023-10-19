India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
41.2 overs (0 Run) No run.
41.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
40.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
40.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
40.4 overs (2 Runs) Good running again!
40.3 overs (0 Run) Almost chopped on! This is a back-of-the-hand slower one, on a length and on off, Virat Kohli looks to slog it away but gets an inside edge just past the stumps. The crowd takes a sigh of relief along with Kohli himself.
40.2 overs (2 Runs) This is pitched up and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it with soft hands towards the square leg region and comes back for the second run in a flash. Brilliant running! He moves to 94 now.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Oh..no! Hasan Mahmud bangs in a slower bouncer now but too high, Virat Kohli watches it go over his head to the keeper and then gives a bit of a glare to the bowler. Wided.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and denies the single again. The crowd roars again.
