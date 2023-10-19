India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) Overpitched and on middle, angling in, Mahmudullah tucks it with soft hands towards deep square leg and comes back for the second run. Good running!
44.5 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, full and around off, Nasum Ahmed slices it towards the third man where the fielder is very fine and collects it. They cross.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah bangs in a sharp bouncer, on middle, Nasum Ahmed backs away and tries to pull it away but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Slower delivery, on a length and on off, Mahmudullah steers it towards third man for a run.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Run out chance...missed! This is full and on middle, Nasum Ahmed drills it wide of mid on and sets off for the run, Mohammed Siraj picks up and has a shy in the same motion but misses with Ahmed well short of his crease.
44.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Nasum Ahmed sways away and tries to ramp it but fails to connect.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short once more, on leg, Nasum Ahmed clips it wide of short mid-wicket and scampers across for a run.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on off, Mahmudullah slaps it towards sweeper covers for one.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Short again, on middle, Nasum Ahmed moves back and punches it towards long on for a run.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, short and on off, turning away, Nasum Ahmed looks to push it away but toe-ends it towards the bowler.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Nasum Ahmed knocks it back to the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Mahmudullah moves back and nudges it through mid-wicket for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav is back on to finish his spell.
42.6 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for caught behind by KL Rahul, but turned down! This is full and around off, straightens a bit, Nasum Ahmed looks to drive but misses as the keeper gathers it. Rohit Sharma thinks about it but decides against the review.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another bouncer now, on middle and leg this time, Nasum Ahmed manages to get away from it.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Jasprit Bumrah bangs in a bouncer now, on middle and off, Nasum Ahmed sways away from it.
Nasum Ahmed is the next batter in.
42.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! A fantastic catch from Jadeja and that gets rid of Mushfiqur Rahim here. India gets another wicket just at the right time. Jasprit Bumrah lands this short of a length and outside off, slower too, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to free his arms and cut it away but does so uppishly and wide of point where Jadeja flies to his right like Superman and grabs it with both hands. Bangladesh six down now!
42.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on middle, Mahmudullah flicks it through square leg for a single.
42.1 overs (1 Run) A slower one, on a length and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim guides it wide of short third man where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left to make a good stop. There is some confusion between the batters but they complete the run.
Jasprit Bumrah (6-1-21-0) is back on.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end the over! This is short and on middle, Mahmudullah stays back and knocks it to the left of the bowler where Jadeja dives to his left but lets it through as the fielder from short covers mops it up well.
41.5 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Mahmudullah blocks it back towards the bowler.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on middle, angling in, Mahmudullah looks to play at it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
41.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around off, Mahmudullah dabs it towards point.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, on leg, Mushfiqur Rahim works it towards short fine leg for a single.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Mushfiqur Rahim pushes it towards short covers.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Short again and around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim clips it in front of short fine leg for a run.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length and around of, Mahmudullah moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted full and on middle, Mahmudullah turns it to the leg side.
40.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and away! This is tossed up and around middle, Mahmudullah skips down the track and smokes it against the spin over the deep mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
40.2 overs (0 Run) A googly now, full and on middle, turning away Mahmudullah taps it towards short covers.
40.1 overs (1 Run) A bit short and around middle, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a single.
