India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
39.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Massive hit! This is flighted, full and around middle, Virat Kohli goes down again and whacks it over the deep mid-wicket fence for another maximum. He moves into the 90s now!
39.3 overs (0 Run) Short and around off, Virat Kohli punches it towards sweeper covers but sends KL Rahul back. He wants that hundred here.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it towards short covers.
39.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli looks in a hurry now! This is tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli goes down and nails his sweep in front of square on the leg side for a boundary. India needs 15 runs for the win and Virat Kohli also needs 15 for his hundred.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up and on off, Virat Kohli drills it through covers for one. India need 19 runs for the win now.
38.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd goes Kohli now! Hasan Mahmud bowls the slower delivery now, full and around off, Virat Kohli picks it up early and drags it from there to deposit it way over the long on fence for a biggie.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, Virat Kohli pushes it straight to short covers.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on middle, Virat Kohli short-arm jabs it wide of short mid-wicket where the fielder dives to his left to make a brilliant stop.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, KL Rahul punches to towards sweeper covers for a single.
38.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around middle, Virat Kohli swipes it towards deep square leg for a single.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Virat Kohli works it towards long on for the sixth single of the over. Mehidy Hasan finishes his spell with figures of 10-0-47-2
37.5 overs (1 Run) Mehidy Hasan continues to bowl short here, on off, KL Rahul goes back and punches it through covers for one more.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for one.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker, short and on leg, KL Rahul flicks it off the back foot towards deep mid-wicket for another run.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and swats it towards long on for a run.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, KL Rahul eases it towards long on for a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Overpitched and on off, KL Rahul pushes it through covers for one.
36.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A boundary now! Shoriful Islam goes for another short delivery, on middle, KL Rahul this time hangs back a bit and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for four more runs.
36.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Outstanding shot! Shoriful Islam bangs this short and around leg, KL Rahul gets into position quickly and swivels and smears it for a flat six over the deep backward square leg fence.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle, Virat Kohli pulls it towards fine leg for another run.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on off, KL Rahul drills it through covers for a single.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Virat Kohli drives it firmly towards mid off and calls for the run but is sent back, the fielder has a shy at the batter's end with no backup and the batters get the overthrow run now.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, on middle, Virat Kohli works it through mid-wicket for one more.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full and on leg, KL Rahul tickles it towards fine leg for one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Short again and on leg too, KL Rahul flicks it wide of square leg and once again Najmul Hossain Shanto dives to his left to make an excellent stop. Bangladesh are giving their all in the field here.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Short and around leg, KL Rahul works it towards square leg where Najmul Hossain Shanto is fast to collect it and denies the run.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air, on off, Virat Kohli prods forward and taps it towards short third man and scampers across for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Virat Kohli stays back to play at it but gets an inside edge onto his pads as the ball goes nowhere.
