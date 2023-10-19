India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Angled in on middle, looking to turn it away, Mahmudullah defends it out with a straight bat.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Fired in at the off stump, Mahmudullah blocks it back to the bowler.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side around off, played off the back foot toward covers for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter this time at 100.4 clicks and around off. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to cut off the back foot but chops it toward backward point.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Full again on off, eased away on the up to sweeper cover for one more.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim gets well across the stumps and plays the sweep shot behind square leg for a single.
38.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mahmudullah gets going now with a lovely shot and rakes up a much-needed boundary. Hard length outside off, punched away on the up and well in front of square on the off side for a boundary. Deep cover was way too square and had no chance of cutting that one out.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length this time over middle and leg, Mahmudullah fails to get it away past square leg and the dot balls keep piling up.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on a hard length around middle and angling it in, Mahmudullah tucks it toward mid-wicket.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Mahmudullah goes on the back foot and eases it toward cover.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, tucked away neatly through mid-wicket for a run.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on middle, at over 141 clicks and angling into the pads, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to play at it but misses and gets hit high on the pads.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length around off, Mahmudullah gets behind the line and blocks it out.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Just short! Short and wide, Mahmudullah rocks back and looks to punch it square but the ball goes a bit uppishly and down to the right of Ravindra Jadeja at backward point. Jadeja does manage to get his body behind it though.
37.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim hops and gets on top of the bounce before slapping it to deep cover-point for another single.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Mahmudullah stays back and just plays it with an angled bat down to third man for one.
Mahmudullah is the next man in.
37.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! It was coming and Towhid Hridoy has run out of patience here. Shardul Thakur bowls a cross-seamer delivery, on a hard length and outside off. Hridoy looks to get across the stumps and heave it leg side but doesn't keep his balance and ends up slicing it off the higher part of the bat. The ball lobs up to the left of mid-wicket where Shubman Gill takes a simple catch and India pick up their fifth wicket.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Just the single, excellent work in the deep again by Kuldeep Yadav. Attempted bumper over off stump, Mushfiqur Rahim has a slight shuffle across and gets inside the line before pulling it aerially and wide of deep backward square leg. Kuldeep runs to his left and keeps it down to a single.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Pitched up in the channel at over 141 clicks, Mushfiqur Rahim drives it wide of mid off and gets across for one more.
36.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked away to mid-wicket for a quick single.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) Chancing his arm there Towhid Hridoy! Back of a length and over middle, Hridoy comes down the pitch and forces the lofted shot off the higher part of the bat. Hridoy does manage to clear mid on and picks up a couple of runs as the ball plugs in the outfield.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Short ball over off, a bit too short and sails over the batter's head as well.
36.3 overs (1 Run) Good length around off, Mushfiqur Rahim gets on the front foot this time and eases it away to deep cover for another single.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Hits the deck hard again and bowls it over middle, Towhid Hridoy stays on the back foot and pushes it away through mid on for a run.
36.1 overs (1 Run) On a hard length over middle and at the body, Mushfiqur Rahim gets inside the line and works it off his hips behind square leg for a single.
35.6 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller at 141 clicks and attacking the stumps, Towhid Hridoy keeps it out to the on side.
35.5 overs (0 Run) The cutter now, on a shortish length and around off, Towhid Hridoy is waiting for it and defends it off the back foot.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Bang on! A yorker on middle now, at 143.6 clicks and tailing in a bit as well. Towhid Hridoy does well to jam it out on the leg side.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, punched away in front of cover-point for a single.
35.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully played! Full and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim opens the face of the bat and squirts it away behind point and well wide of the fielder at third man to pick up a welcome boundary.
35.1 overs (0 Run) On the money! Length ball, 139.6 clicks and angling in sharply into the off stump. Mushfiqur Rahim defends it out from his crease.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, Bangladesh are 190/5. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.