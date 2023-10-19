India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on off, KL Rahul opens the face of his bat but steers it straight to backward pont.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, KL Rahul taps it towards short covers.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! KL Rahul finds the fence now! Shoriful Islam tries to go for another short ball but this one sits nicely up for the batter, KL Rahul swivels and pulls it nicely wide of deep square leg for a boundary.
34.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, angling in, KL Rahul pushes it with a straight bat towards short covers.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Shoriful Islam bangs in a sharp bouncer at 130.9 clicks, on middle, KL Rahul ducks under it well too.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
Drinks break! Just 56 runs more are needed for the win and India look to be on the course of making it 4 wins out of 4. They have wickets in hand and with Hardik Pandya almost certain not to take further part in this game, the pair of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will be looking to get the job done. Bangladesh have done decently in the middle overs with the ball but needed more runs with the bat and a couple of wickets upfront to really threaten the home team.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, KL Rahul punches it straight to short covers.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Fires this one full an don middle, KL Rahul turns it to the leg side.
33.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli flicks it wide of square leg for one.
33.3 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on leg, KL Rahul works it towards fine leg for a run. 200 up for India!
33.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and around leg, Virat Kohli clips it towards short fine leg.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for one more. Six singles of the over!
32.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, KL Rahul drives it towars long off for one.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli drills it towards long on for another run.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Drags his length back again and bowls the flicker, on middle, sticks to the surface a bit, KL Rahul moves back and goes through is pull shot early and mistimes it just on the bounce to deep mid-wicket. They cross.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, on leg, Virat Kohli flicks it off the back foot through square leg for a run.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Mahmudullah starts with a short delivery, on middle, KL Rahul moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for a single.
31.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker, full and on off, KL Rahul uses his feet and drives firmly towards short covers where a fumble allows the run.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Fires this one down the leg side, Virat Kohli stays back and nudges it towards fine leg for one.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Short again, on middle, Virat Kohli pats it straight to short mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, KL Rahul moves back and punches it towards long on for an easy single.
31.2 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on on middle, KL Rahul knocks it towards the mid on region where Najmul Hossain Shanto from short mid-wicket runs to his left and stops it.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter, short but down the leg side, KL Rahul leaves it alone. Wided.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul leans on and blocks it back to the bowler.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery around off, KL Rahul moves back and punches it towards sweeper covers for one.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed through quicker, on middle, Virat Kohli stays back and punches it towards long on for another run.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, KL Rahul taps it wide of short covers for a run.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short again and outside off, KL Rahul chops it down towards point.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air, short and on middle, KL Rahul pushes it towards short covers.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and flicks it towards deep square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, India, chasing a target of 257, are 206/3. The live updates of India vs Bangladesh scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match, ball by ball commentary, India vs Bangladesh, India vs Bangladesh live score, India vs Bangladesh scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.