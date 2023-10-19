India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, going away from the right-hander. Towhid Hridoy backs away and mistimes the cut to extra cover. Just the single off that over.
34.5 overs (0 Run) Floated up around off, Towhid Hridoy gets a good stride forward and drives it to extra cover.
34.4 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter around middle, worked away off the back foot toward mid-wicket for one.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans on and pushes it away to covers.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Looks to use his feet now but Kuldeep Yadav fires this one in at the legs. Mushfiqur Rahim adjusts well and defends it out.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up on middle, turning in, played with the turn toward square leg.
33.6 overs (1 Run) Almost gets chopped on! Nagging length around off, angling in, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to hang back and punch it away but gets an inside edge. The ball goes past the stumps toward fine leg and Rahim picks up a single.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller again around off, punched away firmly to mid off.
33.4 overs (0 Run) A direct hit and that might have been gone! Pitched up on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim gets on the front foot and punches it away to point. Towhid Hridoy backs up a long way but is sent back and turns away quickly as well. Ravindra Jadeja picks up the ball and has a shy at the bowler's end but Hridoy dives in and the ball doesn't hit the stumps either.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Full and attacking the stumps, tucked away off the inner half toward square leg.
33.2 overs (2 Runs) Excellent fieldeing in the deep! Fuller and pushed onto the pads, Mushfiqur Rahim gets inside the line and deflects it fine. Kuldeep Yadav at fine leg sprints to his right and puts in a full-stretch dive to his weaker side before managing to keep the ball in play and saves two runs for his side as well.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a good-length delivery, in the channel and angling in. Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and pushes it away toward point.
32.6 overs (2 Runs) Floated up down leg, Towhid Hridoy looks to sweep it fine but gets a bit of a top edge. The ball goes fine of fine leg and they get back for two with ease.
32.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on a nagging length around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to turn it off the back foot on the leg side but closes the bat face early and gets a leading edge on the off side. They get a single.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, slower through the air as well and around leg, played with soft hands onto the off side.
32.3 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Towhid Hridoy shows the full face of the bat and punches it down to long off for a single.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, allowing the batter to back away and cut it to deep cover-point for one.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Floated up outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans on and bunts it out in front of point, looking for a single but Towhid Hridoy turns him down, rightly so too.
Kuldeep Yadav (6-0-28-1) comes back into the attack now.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, on a length and on off, kept out on the off side by Hridoy. Four dots to end an over that started with a six.
31.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through on off stump, Towhid Hridoy defends it off the front foot.
31.4 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, nudged away to short mid-wicket.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on middle and the length is pulled back as well, Towhid Hridoy pushes it toward mid on.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Speared into the legs, worked away past square leg for a single.
31.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Mushfiqur Rahim breaks the shackles with a fine shot. Quicker and a bit fuller on middle, Rahim picks the right ball for the slog-sweep and connects superbly to take it over the mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
Drinks! India have made a good comeback in the middle overs by keeping the runs in check and not allowing Bangladesh to build another partnership till now. They will look to do more of the same and a wicket or two here will mean they can restrict their opponents to a lower total. Bangladesh will need to be a bit more careful and Mushfiqur Rahim will be the key for them if they want to post a challenging total here. Ravindra Jadeja to continue after the break.
30.6 overs (0 Run) Good length around the top of off, Towhid Hridoy stays solid in defense.
30.5 overs (3 Runs) Have you ever seen anything like that? Two direct hits and two additional runs for the batting team, really sloppy from India though. Back of a length and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim stays back and nudges it down to the left of backward point. Towhid Hridoy calls him through for a single as Ravindra Jadeja pounces on the ball and hits the bullseye at the striker's end. Hridoy is in though and the ball deflects away. KL Rahul then picks up the ball and lobs a throw at the bowler's end that goes onto the stumps and the ball rolls away again. The batters do well not to overrun and manage to pick up three runs in total.
30.4 overs (1 Run) Pitches it a further bit up on the fifth stump line, Towhid Hridoy gets a big stride out and plays it off the outer half to the right of third man for one more.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Good length in the channel, just a bit of an extra bounce, Mushfiqur Rahim does well to stay back and dab it down toward third man for a run.
30.2 overs (0 Run) Bowled back of a length and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim steps out and flat-bats it on the bounce to the fielder at mid off.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Banged in halfway down the track around off, Towhid Hridoy gets on top of the bounce and pulls it down in front of square leg for a single.
Match Reports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.1 overs, Bangladesh are 165/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 today match between India and Bangladesh. Everything related to India and Bangladesh match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with India vs Bangladesh live score. Do check for India vs Bangladesh scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.