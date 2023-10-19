India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Bowled full on middle this time, Virat Kohli gets forward and drives it down to long on for one.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter on the stumps, forced off the back foot to the right of the bowler who gets a hand on it but can't make the stop. They get a single.
29.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away right in front of the stumps! Flatter delivery around middle, KL Rahul backs away and watches it well, cutting it past point for a boundary. Risky but well played by Rahul as well.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, played off the back foot toward cover.
29.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely drifted onto middle and leg, KL Rahul stays back and defends it under his eyeline.
KL Rahul is the next man.
29.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Reckless from Shreyas Iyer and it is that same combination of Mehidy Hasan and Mahmudullah that does the trick again for Bangladesh. Tosses this one up on a length around middle and gets it to drift in a bit. Iyer steps down the track but doesn't get to the pitch of the ball and forces the lofted shot toward deep mid-wicket. Too much height and not enough distance as Mahmudullah takes a good catch well inside the ropes. India lose their third wicket now.
28.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot and all the hard work done by the bowler in the last five balls is undone here. Slightly fuller and outside off, Kohli plants his front foot forward and creams the cover drive well wide of the fielder in the deep and collects a boundary.
28.5 overs (0 Run) hard length around the top of off, Virat Kohli taps it away in front of mid off and the dot balls keep piling up in this over.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Another short ball over the stumps, Mustafizur Rahman uses his wrists to shape it across as well and Virat Kohli simply leaves it alone. No runs off this over so far.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, angling across, Kohli gets on the front foot and drives it on the up but can't get it through covers.
28.2 overs (0 Run) A good bumper, over middle and leg and angling across. Virat Kohli ducks under it well.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Starts the new spell with a full delivery around off, Virat Kohli nails the straight drive but finds the man at mid off.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around middle, Iyer blocks it out from his crease.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle and leg, Kohli leans on and eases it down to long on for another single.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Iyer drives it along the ground and through mid on for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Slows it up and drifts it into the legs, getting it to hold in the pitch. Shreyas Iyer manages to keep it out.
27.2 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter, punched away off the back foot and through the hands of the fielder at extra cover for a single.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on a nagging length and around off. Kohli looks to get on the front foot and play it toward covers but gets it off the inner edge onto the leg side.
26.6 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Virat Kohli and that is his 69th ODI half-century! Length ball on middle, angling in, Kohli gets on the front foot and hits it to the right of mid on to get across for a quick single. This is his sixth 50-plus score on this ground in eight innings, staggering!
26.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short around off, Virat Kohli gets across a bit and gets on top of the bounce before rolling his wrists over the ball and pulling it down in front of mid-wicket for a boundary. Moves to 49 now does Kohli.
26.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, Shreyas Iyer stays back and dabs it behind point fo a quick run.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Full and in the slot on off stump, Shreyas Iyer stays deep in his crease, clears the front leg but goes a bit too hard at it, ending up getting a big inside edge onto the back leg.
26.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, pushed out toward covers by Iyer.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up outside off, Virat Kohli gets on the front foot and drives it firmly in front of deep cover. Kohli looks for two and there is a slight fumble as well but he has to settle for the single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and around middle, holding up in the pitch a touch as well. Iyer blocks it back to the bowler. India cruising through at the moment.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off and middle, hit away on the up but straight to mid on.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, pushed through on middle. Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and tucks it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Full on off, swerving in the air a bit, Iyer leans on and drives it down to long on for one.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Short again, wristed off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single by Kohli.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Pulls the length back and fires it in at the legs, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and pushes it out to mid on.
