India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Another short delivery around off, Mushfiqur Rahim punches it towards extra covers.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Darts this one short and on middle, angling in, Mushfiqur Rahim gets cramped a bit and tucks it towards mid-wicket.
29.4 overs (2 Runs) Short again and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim moves back and connects with his cut this time wide of sweeper covers where Kuldeep Yadav runs to his left and dives to make a good stop. Two runs taken and 1000 runs come up for Mushfiqur Rahim in World Cup matches.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, skids through, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to cut but chops it down towards shrot third man.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Towhid Hridoy flicks it through square leg for a single.
29.1 overs (0 Run) An appeal for LBW, but turned down! This is flatter, short and no middle, turns away, Towhid Hridoy looks to play at it but gets a big inside edge on to his pads. Rohit Sharma knows that and decides against the reveiw.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim knocks it back to the bowler.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Towhid Hridoy pats it on front of mid on for a quick run.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up and around off, Towhid Hridoy taps it towards point.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Full again and on off, Towhid Hridoy leans on and blocks it out towards short covers.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and around leg, Mushfiqur Rahim clips it towards fine leg for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim looks to go for the cut but misses it.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy strides forward and defends it on the front foot.
27.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Mushfiqur Rahim goes down and paddles it towards fine leg for a single.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the new batter in.
27.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Litton Das loses his patience and throws his wicket away here. Jadeja bowls this flatter and around middle, Litton Das tries to use his feet and go inside out and loft it away extra covers but fails to get under the ball fully and hits it in the air and much straighter towards long off where Shubman Gill runs forward and pouches it safely. This is a massive wicket for India as Das goes back after playing a good knock.
27.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on middle, Towhid Hridoy moves back and punches it towards long on for a single.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, full and on off, turns away, Towhid Hridoy looks to work it away but gets a leading edge along the ground towards short covers.
27.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Towhid Hridoy pushes it towards short covers.
26.6 overs (1 Run) Pulls his length back a bit, on middle, Towhid Hridoy works it towards square leg for one.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched and on middle, Towhid Hridoy drills it towards mid on.
26.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a hard length and on off, Towhid Hridoy keeps it out to the off side with soft hands.
26.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and around off, Litton Das plays the short-arm jab towards deep square leg for a run.
26.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Litton Das dabs it towards backward point.
26.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Towhid Hridoy steers it towards third man for a single.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, full and on middle, Litton Das prods forward and blocks it back to the bowler.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on of, Litton Das keeps it out to the off side.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Ravindra Jadeja continues with the shorter length, on off, Towhid Hridoy forces it off the back foot towards sweeper covers for a run.
25.3 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, outside off, Litton Das moves back and punches it through covers for a single.
25.2 overs (0 Run) Short again and around off, Litton Das cuts it towards cover-point.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, short and on middle, Litton Das stays back and stabs it towards short covers.
