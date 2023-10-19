India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
22.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
22.1 overs (0 Run) A well-directed short ball over middle and angling in. Virat Kohli bends his back and sways away from the line of the ball as the ball flies past his helmet.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Pushed through a bit quicker on the pads, Virat Kohli tucks it 'round the corner for a run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted and drifted into the pads, Virat Kohli wrists it to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and on the pads, Virat Kohli rocks back and works it to square leg.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, punched down to long on for one more.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Floated up on the pads, Shreyas Iyer looks to turn it leg side but ends up chipping it. Thankfully for him, the ball didn't carry to mid-wicket.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, Virat Kohli gets on the back foot and behind the line before punching it back past the bowler down to long on for one.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Another good short ball and the keeper half-heartedly appeals for a caught behind. This is bowled over middle and leg, angling down. Shreyas Iyer looks to take it on but takes his eyes off the ball and misses it.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Runs in and grunts before banging in a bumper over middle. Shreyas Iyer simply ducks under it.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Iyer stays back and bunts it out to cover-point looking for one but Kohli sends him back.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single but had to put in the dive to ensure safety. Floated, full and outside off, Virat Kohli punches it straight to mid off and gets across for the single.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and leg, tucked away straight to mid-wicket.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length from around the stumps and angled into off and middle. Virat Kohli drives it off the inner half and toward mid on.
