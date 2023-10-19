India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Towhid Hridoy dabs it towards point. Only two runs and a wicket from the over then.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Much fuller and on off, Towhid Hridoy strides forward and steers it towards point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Litton Das clips it through backward square leg for a run.
24.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a hard length and around off, the ball takes off a bit, Litton Das has a poke at it but fails to get on top of the bounce as the ball zips past the outside edge to the keeper.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Towhid Hridoy works it towards deep mid-wicket for a single and gets off the mark.
Towhid Hridoy walks out to bat now.
24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! An absolutely stunning catch from KL Rahul! Mohammed Siraj lands this on a hard length and on middle, angling into leg, Mehidy Hasan tentatively tries to flick it away but only manages to get some glove on it as the ball goes wide of the keeper where KL Rahul dives to his left and grabs it with his outstretched left hand. The crowd finds their voice back with that effort and Bangladesh are three down now.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Litton Das cuts it towards cover-point.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Gives this one some air, on middle, Litton Das knocks it towards the bowler.
23.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in two! This is flatter, full and around middle again, Litton Das goes down on one knee and nails his sweep behind square on the leg side for another boundary.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot! This is flighted, full and around middle, Litton Das clears his front leg and smacks it over Jadeja as the ball races to the fence for a boundary.
23.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and around off, Litton Das goes inside out and lofts it wide of long off where Shubman Gill runs to his left and pushes the ball inside. Two runs taken.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan drives it towards long off for a single.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan bunts it through cover-point for one.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bangs in a sharp bouncer now, on middle and leg, Mehidy Hasan goes for the pull shot but misses as KL Rahul pouches it safely behind the stumps. Siraj thinks that Mehidy has gloved it but Rahul is not interested as India opts against the review.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Pitched up now, on leg, Litton Das flicks it through mid-wicket for a run.
22.3 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length, on middle, angling in, Mehidy Hasan misses his flick as the ball lobs up off his pads to the leg side. The batters scampers across for a leg bye.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and around off, Mehidy Hasan dabs it towards point.
22.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around leg, Litton Das nudges it towards deep square leg for a single.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, full and on middle again, Mehidy Hasan is solid in his defence again. India putting the squeeze in now.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan prods forward and turns it to the leg side.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan pushes it wide of short covers but Virat Kohli dives to his right well to make an excellent stop.
More news regarding Hardik Pandya coming in now. The word from the Indian dressing room is that Pandya twisted his left ankle and has gone off to get some scans done. Hopefully, it is not a serious injury and he is back on the field before this game ends.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Litton Das moves back and cuts it towards deep point for a single.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, angling in, Litton Das once again knocks it back to the bowler.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Litton Das blocks it back to the bowler.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and on off, Mehidy Hasan defends it on the front foot.
20.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR DAS! This has been a fine knock from him and he continues his good form against India, but he knows that he will need to make this a big one now to help his team. Kuldeep Yadav bowls this flatter, short and on leg, Litton Das clips it through square leg for one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Mehidy Hasan chips it in the air but wide of a diving Kuldeep Yadav towards long on for a run and gets off the mark.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker, short and on middle, Mehidy Hasan moves back again and blocks it down the pitch.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and around off, Mehidy Hasan moves back and taps it towards point.
20.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up and around off, Litton Das uses his feet and drills it towards long off for a single.
