India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (4 Runs) Four!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Fires this one full, on middle, Virat Kohli eases it towards long on for one.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Mehidy Hasan bowls this flatter, full and on off, Virat Kohli lunges forward and absolutely drills it through extra covers for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and middle, Shreyas Iyer taps it wide of point for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
19.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mehidy Hasan strikes! Gill goes back straight after reaching his fifty. This is floated, full and around middle, turns in a bit, Shubman Gill skips down the track to heave it away with the spins, but he fails to get under it and hits it with the bottom half of the bat towards deep mid-wicket where Mahmudullah moves to his left nicely and pouches it safely keeping his balance well too. India lose their second wicket now!
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, full and around off, Shubman Gill goes inside out to loft it away but slices it instead over extra covers. Two runs taken.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Length again, on off, Virat Kohli drops it to the off side and wants the run but is sent back by Gill.
18.5 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and on middle, nips back in sharply, Shubman Gill stabs it past point for one.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and around off, Virat Kohli gets on top of the bounce and steers it towards third man for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, Virat Kohli stays back and keeps it out to the off side.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) Shoriful Islam bangs this onto the pitch, on middle, Virat Kohli pulls it wide of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
18.1 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR GILL! He brings up his first half-century of the World Cup and continues his good form this calendar year. This is on a length and on off, Shubman Gill taps it wide of short covers for a quick single.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it towards short mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Another short delivery, turning into leg, Shubman Gill swipes it towards deep square leg for another run.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Shubman Gill turns it towards short mid-wicket.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Goes short again, on middle, Virat Kohli moves back and flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Quicker and around middle, Shubman Gill uses his feet and drills it towards long on for a run.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Mehidy Hasan starts with a flatter delivery, short and on leg, Shubman Gill clips it towards short fine leg.
Drinks break! India have just brought their batting form from the last few games and skipper Rohit Sharma was at his destructive best early on. Since his departure, both Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have got a move along and are scoring well over a-run-a-ball. Bangladesh need wickets and they need them quickly as well because once the runs come down to double digits, it will be very difficult to pile any pressure on the hosts. Let's see how the next phase pans out.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Darts this one full, on off, Shubman Gill forces it towards long off for one more.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Looped up, full and on off, Virat Kohli eases it towards long off for one.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) A bit short and around leg, Virat Kohli moves back and flicks it through backward square leg for a brace.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted, full and on middle, Shubman Gill drills it towards long on for another run.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Floated, full and on middle, Virat Kohli tucks it wide of short mid-wicket for a run.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and on off, Shubman Gill drives it towards long off for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Another slower one, full and on middle, Shubman Gill knocks it towards mid off and gets across for a quick run. Good running!
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on off, Shubman Gill stands tall and punches it wide of sweeper covers for a brace.
15.4 overs (0 Run) A slower one now, on a length and on off, Shubman Gill waits for it and dabs it towards point.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Mustafizur Rahman bangs in a bouncer now, on off, Virat Kohli is late into his pull shot and mistimes it towards mid on for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off again, Virat Kohli drives it nicely on the up but finds short covers again.
15.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off, Virat Kohli gets forward and pushes it towards short covers.
