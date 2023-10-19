India vs Bangladesh Live Score Ball by Ball, World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Ravindra Jadeja strikes now and the skipper has to depart.
19.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, bunted out in front of cover-point for a quick single.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Keeps it full around off, Najmul Hossain Shanto leans on and knocks it down to long off for one more.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, pushed down to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, angled into the leg stump, Das pushes it out back to the bowler.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Stump-to-stump bowling, blocked out by Litton Das.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off, Litton Das comes down the pitch and works it away to deep mid-wicket for one.
Just in - A big blow for India as Hardik Pandya will not come out to field here and they will need to find either someone to bowl some of his overs or all five bowlers need to bowl ten overs. Pandya can bat but only after 120 minutes from the start of the innings or after the fall of the fifth wicket.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Dragged down around leg stump, Litton Das pulls it straight to mid-wicket.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Floated up, really full and in the blockhole outside off, Litton Das backs away and hammers it straight to short extra cover.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Full on the stumps, pushed away through mid on for one more.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Drop and run, excellent cricket. Pushed through around off, Litton Das leans forward and just bunts it out in front of covers for a quick run.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Very full on leg stump, Najmul Hossain Shanto backs away a bit and drives it down to long on for a single.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Risky double but they manage to push through. On the shorter side outside off, Litton Das uses the depth of the crease and plays it in front of sweeper cover for a brace.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back a touch and angles it into the legs, Litton Das pushes it toward mid-wicket.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Quicker, on off and kept out to the off side by Litton Das.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on middle, skidding on, Shanto looks to lean on and flick but gets an inside edge toward fine leg. One more added to the total then.
17.2 overs (1 Run) A bit flatter and angling into middle and leg, Litton Das stays back and punches it down to long on for one more.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off with a quicker one on leg stump. Najmul Hossain Shanto tucks it away toward backward square leg for a quick run.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller one on the stumps, Najmul Hossain Shanto steps out and pushes it down to long on for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Top delivery! Tossed up, on a nagging length around the fourth stump line and Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to get a stride forward and make the block but the ball grips and rips away beating the outside edge.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter outside off, hit away off the back foot to backward point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and much quicker at 96.5 clicks, on middle and leg, Najmul Hossain Shanto is pushed onto the back foot but manages to keep it out.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length around middle, Najmul Hossain Shanto strides forward to defend.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, fuller and around off, Litton Das gets inside the lien of the ball and paddles it 'round the corner for one.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Nice and full on middle, driven off the front foot to the left of mid on and they scamper across quickly for the single.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Right on the money, a touch fuller and on off, Litton Das gets on the front foot and shows the maker's name before blocking it firmly to mid off.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Length again, on the pads this time and flicked away down to fine leg for one.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Good length, in the channel and kept out in front of the man at short extra cover.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and around off, Najmul Hossain Shanto comes forward and plays it to short extra cover.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, Najmul Hossain Shanto gets across and defends it down.
