India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between India vs Bangladesh from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery around off, blocked off the front foot.
Najmul Hossain Shanto walks out to bat at number 3.
14.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! How often have we seen this, a batter getting to 50 and throwing it away after an interval? Way too many times and Tanzid Hasan is the latest name to join that list. Kuldeep Yadav pushes this one through quicker at around 91 clicks and on middle. Tanzid gets a stride outside off and looks to slog it away behind square on the leg side. Tanzid misses and gets rapped in front. The umpire raises his finger in a jiffy and Tanzid doesn't review, rightly so too as that was hitting middle of middle. End of a good knock though.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, pushed down to long off with a straight bat for another single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Floated up outside off, Tanzid Hasan leans on and tentatively pushes it away past the point region for one more.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker and a touch fuller outside off, Litton Das leans across and works it away in front of mid-wicket for a run.
Drinks! The two openers for Bangladesh have given them a fine start after struggling a bit in the initial overs. Tanzid Hasan has already reached his fifty while Das is not far away and they are looking solid out there and will look to continue the good work. India needed this break to revisit their plans and come up with something different to get the breakthrough and release the pressure. An exciting phase of cricket awaits us.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, angling down leg, Litton Das nudges it away off his hips down to fine leg for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) FIFTY for Tanzid Hasan against India and that too in a World Cup game, a moment to savour for the young man. Fullish length outside off, Tanzid leans on and eases it away through cover-point for a single. He will now look to keep up the ante and set his side for a big total.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No nonsense cricket from Tanzid Hasan at the moment and he moves on to 49 now. Fuller in length outside off, in the slot, Tanzid frees his arms and nails the lofted cover drive over extra cover for a boundary.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Hurls it in on a length from around the stumps and angling it into off. Tanzid Hasan goes back a bit and pushes it out toward point.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Hard length outside off, Litton Das uses soft hands to dab this one down toward third man for one more.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Gets a hand on it! Pitched-up delivery outside off, Tanzid Hasan stands tall and creams it toward extra cover where the fielder gets a hand on it and they pick up a single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery, turning in from around leg, Litton Das looks to pull off the back foot but misses and gets hit on the pads.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Quicker one, trying to turn it into the pads but is spilled down the leg side.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A tad shorter on the stumps, pushed off the back foot down to long on for a run.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, flicked away past the man at mid-wicket for a single.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Excellent batting as Litton Das just nudges this fuller delivery with soft hands into the vacant mid-wicket region and picks up a couple of more runs. Also, this is currently the highest opening partnership for Bangladesh in World Cup matches.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! Way too short and wide, Litton Das rocks back and cuts it hard in front of point for a boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length around off, punched away down to long on for one.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off, blocked out in front of covers.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in a bit shorter now, Tanzid Hasan looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and they get a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length over middle, nudged away onto the leg side.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Doesn't stick! Pitched up around off, Tanzid Hasan gets on the front foot and looks to drill it away but the ball comes off the inner half and goes uppishly to the right of the bowler. Shardul Thakur sticks out his right hand but can't hold on and that is a tough chance dropped.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads again, worked away past square leg for one.
11.1 overs (2 Runs) On a good length around the pads, Litton Das tucks it away behind square leg for one. Shreyas Iyer attacking the ball goes for a one-handed pick-up but fumbles and allows the additional run. India being put under a bit of pressure here.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Good cricket all-around! Tossed-up delivery on middle, Litton Das with a flat-sweep along the ground to the left of deep square leg and Mohammed Siraj makes a sharp stop in the deep to concede just the single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Kuldeep Yadav brings out the slider now, bowled from the front of the hand, on a nagging length around off and going through. Litton Das looks to poke at it but is beaten.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Excellent work in the deep from the substitute fielder! This is full and around off, Litton Das crouches a bit and swats it flat over Kuldeep's head. Suryakumar Yadav from long on sprints yo his left and dives in to save a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on middle and leg, Tanzid Hasan knocks it down to long on and turns the strike over.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Nice and full again, drifting into middle and leg, Tanzid Hasan works it to short mid-wicket.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up first up, full on leg stump, Litton Das leans on and pushes it down to long on for a single.
