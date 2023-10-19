India vs Bangladesh: World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Good length, around the top of middle, Shubman Gill plays it with soft hands onto the leg side. Fairly sedate start for Gill but not so much for Rohit Sharma and India.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back to over the wicket now and serves it on a length once again on off stump. Shubman Gill defends it off the front foot.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Changes the angle and comes from around the wicket. This is on a length and angled into the pads, Rohit Sharma flicks it away past square leg for one.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Pitched up on the stumps, driven off the inner half of the bat toward mid on.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lofted away with utmost ease. Good length, around off and there's nothing wrong with the ball. Rohit Sharma just check-drives it over mid off and picks up another boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Hard length outside off and angling across, Rohit Sharma stays back and taps it in front of point.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Edgy from Shubman Gill! Quicker and slightly shorter around off and skidding on. Gill's feet go nowhere as he tries to back away and cut, but ends up getting an inside edge past the stumps.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one on off stump, Shubman Gill goes on the back foot and punches it out to extra cover.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Dragged down a bit on the pads, Rohit Sharma stays put and tucks it away through backward square leg for a run.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Angled in once again onto middle and leg, Shubman Gill works it away in front of mid-wicket for a single.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Half an appeal for LBW but seems to be sliding down leg. Quicker one on middle, angling in with the arm and Shubman Gill plays all around it, getting hit on the pads.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off with a fuller one on off stump, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and pushes it away to the left of the bowler.
Bangladesh going with spin early as Nasum Ahmed comes into the attack now.
2.6 overs (2 Runs) Full and on the pads, a hint of movement, Rohit Sharma clips it away in front of square on the leg side and picks up a couple of more runs.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy power and that one ends up way into the stands. Short ball over middle, sitting up nicely for the batter. Rohit Sharma pulls it high and handsome over the square leg fence for a biggie.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length, right around the top of off, Rohit Sharma stays solid in defense.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, Rohit Sharma covers the line well and makes the block.
2.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There to be hit and the 'Hit-man' doesn't miss out. Slightly shorter and outside off, Rohit Sharma sees the width and slaps it away well in front of square on the off side for a boundary.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length in the channel, going straight on, Rohit Sharma has a slight shuffle past the off stump but decides to leave the ball.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A hat-trick of dots to end the over. Back of a length around off, extracting a bit of extra bounce from the surface and Shubman Gill does well to keep it down on the off side.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Pulls back the length a touch and clocks 140.5 kph as well, bowling it on middle. Shubman Gill defends it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Keeps it nice and full and bowls it around leg stump, Shubman Gill pushes it straight to mid on.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Pitched up on off stump, a hint of shape on this one. Rohit Sharma gets forward well and punches it to the right od mid off for a quick single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Full again and on middle and leg, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and times it wide of mid on, this time just for the single.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Elegantly timed and Shubman Gill is off the mark in style. Pitched up on middle stump, Gill leans on and with a gentle push gets the ball well wide of mid on and the ball races away to the fence.
Mustafizur Rahman to share the attack.
0.6 over (0 Run) Top delivery to finish the over but 8 runs come off it. Pitched up in the channel, Rohit Sharma looks to step out and lift ity back over the bowler's head but the ball swings in late and beats the inside edge.
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Through the gap and into the fence! Good length, outside off, Rohit Sharma sees the width and throws his hands at it, hammering the ball uppishly and well to the left of Mehidy Hasan at backward point for a boundary.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bowled back of a length this time and around off, Rohit Sharma stands tall and taps it in front of the point region.
0.3 over (0 Run) Just a touch fuller on middle and leg, just a hint of movement there and Rohit Sharma tucks it toward mid on.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit Sharma is up and running! Full and outside off, floated up, trying to get it swinging but Rohit just gets on the front foot and caresses it through cover-point for a boundary. India are off the mark as well.
0.1 over (0 Run) Right on the money! Pitches it up on the off stump and gets a bit of shape back into the right-hander. Rohit Sharma stays watchful and solidly blocks it out.
